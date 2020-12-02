BOYS GAMES
Weatherford 56, Azle 58
The Roos lost in overtime after a valiant attempt to stage a comeback against the Hornets. Weatherford was behind in points the first half but fought their way to a lead by the fourth quarter. The score went back and forth before ending in a tie and going into overtime.
Braden Carter led the team in scoring with 23 and shadowed Azle’s best player defensively. Brady Caudill scored 12 and made crucial baskets and steals in crunch time during the final quarter. Kane Chandler, a freshman, scored 12, including a three-pointer to give the Roos the lead toward the end of regulation.
Weatherford (2-3) plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Decatur (4-1)..
Mineral Wells 49, Millsap 48
Mineral Wells (3-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Godley (1-4).
Millsap (3-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Huckabay (1-3).
Springtown 48, Diamond Hill 38
Springtown (3-0) plays at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Paradise (2-3).
Aledo 39, Stephenville 40
Aledo (5-1) plays Bowie (2-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Brock 66, Keene 50
Brock (2-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home in Gym 1 against Kennedale (3-2).
Peaster 78, All Saints 44
Peaster (3-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene (2-1).
Gordon 48, Cranfills Gap 51
Gordon (0-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Iredell (0-3).
Perrin-Whitt 49, Chico 36
Perrin-Whitt (2-0) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road against Prairie Valley (1-2).
Graford 62, Nacona 45
Graford (3-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Notre Dame Catholic.
Weatherford Christian 57, Fellowship Academy 9
Weatherford Christian (2-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Pantego Christian.
Community Christian 59, Temple Christian 26
Senior Joshua Guzman was high scorer for the Warriors, logging 23 points. Jackson Horton bagged 18 points, including a couple of three-pointers. Bryce Haralson led with 11 rebounds and added three steals and a couple of blocks for a big night.
Community Christian (1-2) plays at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Victory Christian.
Other upcoming games:
Poolville plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Olney (0-4).
GIRLS
Weatherford 32, Stamford 60
Hannah Kness led the Lady Roos in scoring with 12. Lauren Lee, a member of the volleyball team that won an area championship recently, scored six points. Emily Bird notched four points, and Madison Buckley and Brailey Bezio scored three apiece.
Weatherford (1-6) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Ponder (7-2).
Mineral Wells 78, Wichita Falls 29
Hannah Seaton led the Lady Rams in scoring with 22, including four three-point shots. Brooke Bell scored 12 and Taylor Wheaton tallied 11. Seaton and Wheaton shot 100 percent at the free throw line, as well. Kate Bradshaw, Nadiya Weiss and Caitlyn Colwell grabbed six rebounds apiece, and Wheaton was right behind them with five. Lily Gillan, a freshman, led with 10 assists and added three steals. Carolina Tejeda led in blocks.
Mineral Wells (3-4) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at All Saints (0-2).
Millsap 34, Godley 65
Millsap (1-6) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Huckabay (3-2).
Aledo 41, Stephenville 60
The Cats started slow, came on strong toward the end but fell short. Audrey Pearce was high scorer for Aledo with 14 points, followed by Claire Byars (9), Addyson Hebel (8) and Kenzie Grau (5).
Aledo (2-5) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Argyle (4-4).
Weatherford Christian 27, Fellowship Academy 35
Weatherford Christian (2-2) plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Calvary Christian (0-0).
Perrin-Whitt 22, Chico 45
Perrin-Whitt (0-1) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Prairie Valley (2-0) in Nacona.
Graford 50, Tioga 38
Graford (3-4) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Notre Dame Catholic (0-1).
Community Christian 64, Temple Christian 11
Hena Spahic led the Warriors with 21 points, grabbed three rebounds and added a block for a productive evening on the court. Elaina Buchanan scored 15, Kate Buchanan sank 10 points, and Halee Petric was right behind with nine. Buchanan ruled the boards with 11 rebounds.
Community Christian (4-0) plays at 9 a.m. Thursday at home against Victory Christian.
Other upcoming games:
Strawn (1-2) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian (0-4).
Springtown (3-2) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Santo (1-1).
Brock (2-3) plays at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at home against Granbury (7-2).
Peaster (7-1) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday on the road against Bowie (1-4).
Trinity Christian (1-0) plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Fellowship Academy (2-2).
Gordon (1-4) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Iredell (6-0).
