Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS
Weatherford 46, Glen Rose 58
Weatherford Head Coach Jonathan Wagner stacked the non-district part of the schedule with tough teams to prepare the Kangaroos for district play. The Glen Rose Tigers, at 13-1 this season, are one of those teams. The Roos put up a good fight, proving they will enter district play with the eye of the tiger.
Weatherford (4-4) plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at home against Haltom (6-7).
Gordon 57, Newcastle 27
Gordon (5-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Three Way (0-5).
Springtown 22, Decatur 82
Springtown (7-2) plays at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Lake Worth (5-4).
Aledo 50, Lake Worth 31
Aledo (13-1) plays at 11:30 a.m. today against South Garland (7-4).
Graford 55, Glen Rose 62
Graford (9-2) plays at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at home against Jayton (3-1).
Mineral Wells 66, Venus 38
Mineral Wells (5-4) plays at 3 p.m. Saturday at Fort Worth Country Day.
Other upcoming games:
Brock (7-2) plays at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Lipan (6-2).
Peaster (9-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Early (5-4).
Poolville (4-5) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against Santo (3-3).
Perrin-Whitt (9-1) plays at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Community Christian (6-5).
Millsap (4-6) plays at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Bangs (0-2).
Community Christian plays at 1:30 p.m. Thursday Perrin-Whitt (8-1).
Weatherford Christian (8-4) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at home against Shelton (0-4).
GIRLS
Mineral Wells 46, Munday 52
Mineral Wells (3-9) plays at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Abilene (1-7).
Peaster 74, Ponder 74
The Lady Greyhounds played hard but lost a lead and couldn’t fight their way back before the final buzzer. Peaster shot well — 40 % from the field, 43 % from three-point territory and 53 % at the foul line — but were out-rebounded by Ponder and allowed eight steals.
Peaster (12-4) plays at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at home against Eastland (3-6).
Aledo 33, Decatur 44
The Lady Cats couldn’t overcome a slow start but fought hard to the final buzzer. Audrey Pearce was high scorer for Aledo with 13 points, followed by Kenzie Grau with six and Sophie Smith and Addyson Hebel with five apiece.
Aledo (3-9) plays at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at home against Glen Rose (14-1).
Brock 36, Maypearl 35
The Lady Eagles were slow out of the chute, falling behind 7-11 in the first quarter and going into halftime trailing 14-16. They were trailing still when the third quarter ended, 24-27. The Brock girls met the challenge in the fourth, outscoring Maypearl just enough to nab the win.
Brock (5-6) plays at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at home against Early (2-9).
Weatherford Christian 32, Round Rock Christian 62
Weatherford Christian (4-3) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Westlake Academy (2-9).
Other upcoming games:
Weatherford (1-10) plays at 3 p.m. today at home against Chisholm Trail (4-0).
Springtown (5-7) plays at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Lake Worth (7-7).
Poolville (8-1) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at De Leon (2-2).Perrin-Whitt (0-2) plays at 3 p.m. Thursday at home against Newcastle (1-2).
Graford (8-5) plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Throckmorton (2-3).
Gordon (2-5) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Three Way (2-2).
Strawn (4-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Bluff Dale (1-5).
Community Christian (12-0) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at home against Nazarene Christian (2-2).
Trinity Christian (1-2) plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at home against Weatherford Express HomeSchool (3-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.