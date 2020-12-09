BOYS
Weatherford's Granbury game cancelled
A COVID-19 issue at Granbury forced the cancellation of Tuesday’s game.
Weatherford (2-2) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at Brewer (2-4).
Mineral Wells 56, Castleberry 54
The Rams staged a come-from-behind victory over the Lions in a nailbiter.
Mineral Wells (4-3) plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday at home against Stephenville (7-1). The Rams return to the home court the next day, playing at 4:15 p.m. Saturday against Poolville (3-2).
Springtown 67, Henrietta 61
Springtown (5-0) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Boyd (1-4).
Aledo 54, Lake Dallas 34
Lake Dallas took an early lead over Aledo on Tuesday, but the Bearcats came alive in the second quarter and dominated the rest of the way. Next up is the undefeated Tigers.
Aledo (8-1) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose (9-0).
Brock 63, Martins Mill 54
Brock plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Godley (3-4).
Millsap 51, Boyd 46
Millsap won in overtime against Boyd. Nathan Sykes is the season scoring leader for the Dogs.
Millsap (3-3) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at Santo (2-1). Then, they play again at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Hamilton (2-3).
Peaster 61, Hirschi 46
This season, the Greyhounds appear to be just as solid — or more — than a year ago when they reached the state semifinals. This is the team’s third year under dynamic Head Coach Bubba Jennings, and the senior-heavy team is intent on bagging a state title.
Peaster (5-2) plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday at home against Eaton (1-0).
Gordon 61, Walnut Springs 25
Gordon plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sidney (0-1).
Perrin-Whitt 89, Forestburg 20
Perrin-Whitt plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against an opponent to be announced.
Graford 81, Saint Jo 30
Graford (6-1) plays at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Paradise (2-7).
Weatherford Christian 34, Stephenville FAITH 53
On Tuesday, the Lions fell to the Knights. The previous day, the Lions battled Pantego Christian and kept the game close for four quarters but couldn’t pull out the win.
Weatherford Christian (4-4) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Newman International Academy (5-4).
Community Christian 62, Victory Baptist 47
Joshua Guzman and Jackson Horton combined for 47 points, and Bryce Haralson added nine more points and a dozen rebounds for the Warriors on Tuesday night.
Poolville 69, Olney 50
The Monarchs scored three times as many points as the Cubs in the first quarter and were up 48-18 at the half.
Poolville (3-2) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at home against Paradise (2-7).
GIRLS
Weatherford — off on Tuesday — returns
Three games in three days are scheduled for the Kangaroos. Weatherford (0-8) plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Eaton (2-3). The Roos play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Keller (9-3). Then, the team hits the road again to play at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Fort Worth Southwest (1-8).
Mineral Wells 35, Burleson 64
Mineral Wells (3-6) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Windthorst (1-2).
Aledo 45, Nolan Catholic 39
Audrey Pearce and Claire Byars led the Ladycats with a combined 26 points, and Addyson Hebel added 11.
Aledo (3-6) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Cooper (4-6).
Community Christian 62, Victory Baptist 12
The Warriors scored early and often, led by Hena Spahic with 24 points and Elaine Buchanan (15) and Krystin England (14). England was four for seven from three-point range and shot 100 percent at the free throw line. Buchanan nabbed a dozen rebounds, and Buchanan grabbed nine.
Community Christian (8-0) plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Burton Adventist (1-2).
Graford 27, Saint Jo 12
Graford (6-4) plays at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at home against Hawley (6-2).
Strawn 60, Woodson 22
Strawn (2-2) plays at 6 p.m. Friday against Rochelle (0-5).
Springtown 55, Bowie 71
The Lady Pines led 36-33 at halftime but fell behind the Jackrabbits in the second half.
Springtown (4-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Sanger (6-4).
Brock 36, Jacksboro 23
Brock (3-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Liberty Christian (5-1).
Peaster 50, Lipan 45
This game came down to crunch time, and the Lady Greys outscored the Indians 19-18 in the fourth and deciding quarter to nab another victory.
Peaster (9-2) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Rider (4-0).
Other scheduled games include:
Trinity Christian (1-1) plays at 10:30 a.m. Friday at home against Newman International (6-2).
Millsap (1-7) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Santo (1-2).
Gordon (1-5) begins district play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Bluff Dale (1-1).
