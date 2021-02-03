Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS
Weatherford 22, Boswell 55
The jubilation from Friday’s district win against Paschal has subsided somewhat after two consecutive losses. Still, the Kangaroos are playing tough ball and have several district contests remaining on the schedule. They could find a way to sneak into the playoffs. Either way, the team had gone the three previous seasons without a district win, so this year under new Head Coach Jon Wagner is already showing improvement.
Weatherford (5-13) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at Trinity (9-8).
Springtown 42, Krum 73
Springtown (9-9) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Argyle (21-0).
Aledo 62, Rider 35
Aledo (19-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls (2-16).
Mineral Wells 79, Burkburnett 98
Burkburnett took a big lead in the first quarter of this high-scoring game, and the Rams hammered away at their lead for the rest of way but couldn’t quite catch up before the final buzzer.
Mineral Wells (5-11) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Graham (7-5).
Peaster 89, Bangs 4
The Greyhounds have an open weekend and play on Tuesday. After that? The long-awaited rematch with Brock next Friday.
Peaster (19-3) plays at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at home against Millsap (8-11).
Brock 75, Comanche 9
Brock has won each of its 11 district contests this season. The Eagles have two more games before coming to the final one — the big rematch with Peaster. Peaster’s only district loss came at the hands of Brock in a close game in mid-January. They meet again on Feb. 12, perhaps to determine ultimate bragging rights in 3A District 8.
Brock (20-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Millsap (8-11).
Perrin-Whitt 63, Bryson 66
The Pirates tried their best to knock Bryson out of the way and climb into second place in 1A District 21 but came up a handful of points short. Graford remains undefeated in district play atop 1A District 21, with Perrin-Whitt and Bryson fighting for second place with two games remaining.
Perrin-Whitt (19-4) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Newcastle (2-10).
Graford 87, Woodson 7
Graford (18-2) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Throckmorton (0-5).
Community Christian 74, Azle Christian 51
The Warriors prevailed in an exciting rivalry match at Azle Christian’s home court in front of a loud crowd. Jackson Horton led in scoring with 25 points, and Joshua Guzman was close behind with 21. Christian Crawford scored 18. Bryce Haralson dominated the boards for Community Christian with 11 rebounds.
The Warriors maintain their strong grip on first place and should soar into the playoffs as the clear favorite in their district. A handful of games remain in the regular season.
Coach Brian Rodrick won his 500th game earlier in the season and continues to beef up his total number with his Warrior boys dominating opponents heading toward the playoffs.
Community Christian (17-6) plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Highlands (1-2).
Poolville 53, Tolar 50
If a monarch met a Rattler in the wild, it’s pretty easy to guess who might come out on top. This is basketball, though, and the Monarchs found a way to win on Tuesday against second-place Rattlers. The victory moves Poolville into a tie with De Leon for third place as the playoffs draw nigh.
Poolville (11-8) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Hico (2-8).
Millsap 60, Dublin 77
Millsap (8-11) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brock (21-2).
Other upcoming games:
Santo (6-7) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at De Leon (9-8).
Trinity Christian (9-9) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at LCCHS.
GIRLS
Weatherford 28, Boswell 71
One game remains on the schedule, and the Lady Roos don’t appear to be in the running for a playoff appearance, but they continue playing like they want to win every contest. They hope to go out in style with home court advantage in their season ender.
Weatherford (4-17) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity (14-5).
Peaster 76, Bangs 21
Peaster’s assurance of first place was decided long ago with their 13-0 district record. One game remains before the playoffs roll around in 3A District 8.
Peaster (22-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Comanche (15-6).
Mineral Wells 31, Burkburnett 58
Mineral Wells (3-19) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Graham (15-10).
Aledo 22, Rider 52
The Ladycats held their own against the undefeated and district-leading Rider for two quarters on Tuesday but couldn’t get going in the second half. Claire Byars led Aledo in scoring with seven points.
Aledo (8-14) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls (0-13).
Strawn 55, Lingleville 56
The Lady Greys built up a nine-point lead in the first quarter but went cold in the second. Trailing 27-30 at halftime, Strawn came out fighting in the third and cut the deficit to one point. Both teams, however, scored 11 points in the final quarter, so that one-point deficit was the difference.
Strawn (10-6) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Gordon (4-10).
Millsap 99, Dublin 24
The Lady Dogs made up for last week’s heartbreaking loss to Comanche by taking out Dublin on Tuesday.
Millsap (9-14) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Brock (9-9).
Poolville 74, Tolar 39
Poolville (17-3) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Hico (7-7).
Other scheduled games:
Brock (9-9) plays 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Millsap (8-13).
Santo (5-5) plays at 4 p.m. today at Ranger (0-8).
Springtown (7-12) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Argyle (15-9).
Perrin-Whitt (0-6) plays at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Woodson (0-9).
Community Christian (20-1) plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at home against Founders Classical (7-2).
Graford (15-7) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Newcastle (4-3).
