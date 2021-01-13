Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS
Kangaroos dealing with quarantine
The Weatherford boys have been on hiatus due to COVID-19 but hope to resume play this week.
Weatherford (4-6) is tentatively set to play at 8 p.m. Friday at home against North Crowley (17-1).
Rams 16, Iowa Park 33
The Rams shot cold from the field and couldn’t overcome a slow start but made it an interesting game.
Mineral Wells (5-6) plays at noon Friday at Burkburnett (9-6).
Aledo 50, Azle 41
The Bearcats are off to a strong start this year and are currently tied for first place with a 2-0 district record and 15 wins overall. Aledo’s win dropped Azle to 1-1 in district.
Aledo (15-2) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rider (6-12).
Community Christian 52, Highlands 51
The Warriors’ win against Highlands marked Community Christian Head Coach Brian Rodricks’ 500th victory leading a varsity basketball team in Texas private schools. Watch for an article soon in these pages about Rodricks’ milestone.
Community Christian plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Hill (1-6).
Brock 67, Millsap 24
The Brock boys are a powerhouse team this season, and they barreled into Millsap’s home court on Tuesday and showed why they are one of the best teams around. The Eagles out-rebounded the Bulldogs 38-27 and stole three times as many balls.
The Bulldogs hustled and played tenacious ball but were having trouble finding the hoop, shooting only 20% from the field compared to 57% by Brock.
Brock (15-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Dublin (12-6). A win will keep them in first place in district. A loss will drop them into a tie with Dublin.
Millsap (6-8) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Peaster (12-2).
Springtown 36, Argyle 69
Springtown (8-5) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Castleberry (5-7).
Other upcoming games:
Trinity Christian (9-6) plays at 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Christian-Lubbock (12-5).
Peaster (12-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Millsap (6-8).
Graford (11-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Woodson (0-2).
Gordon (6-2) plays at 4 p.m. Saturday at home against Huckabay (5-8).
Perrin-Whitt (15-1) plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Bryson (4-5).
Poolville (6-6) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Ranger (4-9).
GIRLS
Millsap 39, Brock 23
Millsap and Brock faced off in an important duel on Tuesday. Entering the game, Brock’s district record was 5-1, good for second place behind Peaster. Millsap was 4-2 in district and in third place. The Lady Bulldogs hoped to beat Brock and put themselves into a tie for second place.
The Lady Bulldogs had home court advantage, but Brock is nearby, and both teams drew a large number of fans to come root for their teams. The raucous environment added excitement to the event.
Both teams played like a win was crucial, but Millsap edged out Brock with the help of relentless defense.
Millsap senior Haylee Herring played with energy and passion, scoring 14 points to lead her team. Millsap sophomore Kelsey Ground contributed 12 points. Both girls shot 100% from the free throw line. Also scoring for Millsap were Stormie Ingersoll, Cheynne Pagan, Taylor Cotton and Loren Morazzano.
Millsap (6-11) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Peaster (16-4).
Brock (9-8) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Dublin (1-11).
Weatherford 33, Trinity 56
The Lady Roos continued to struggle on the court, dropping to 1-5 in district play after a loss on Tuesday to Trinity.
Weatherford (3-13) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at North Crowley (9-4).
Peaster 91, Comanche 26
The Lady Greys keep pounding away and are now 7-0 in district play and in sole possession of first place, taking a two-game lead over Brock and Millsap.
Peaster (16-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Millsap (6-11).
Mineral Wells 24, Iowa Park 48
The Rams played hard, nabbing 27 rebounds, four steals and a couple of blocks but shot 20% from the field.
Mineral Wells (3-13) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Burkburnett (6-9).
Aledo 60, Azle 79
Aledo got off to a fast start with a hot shooting hand but were outscored 4-29 in the third quarter and couldn’t recover.
Audrey Pearce led the Ladycats in scoring with 16, followed by Claire Byars with 13. Also scoring points were Reagan Davis, Presley Hull, Addy Hevel, Kylie Anderson and Lauren Hawk.
Aledo (5-11) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Rider (16-2).
Springtown 43, Argyle 89
The Lady Pines were relentless on the boards, nabbing 23 rebounds, and shot 40% from the field and 50% from the free throw line but turned the ball over too many times.
Springtown (6-11) has a bye on Friday and will play next at 1 p.m. Monday at home against Krum (7-8).
Community Christian 67, Joshua Christian 16
The undefeated Lady Warriors led 42-3 at half and were too much for Joshua to handle.
Community Christian (15-0) plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at Founders Classical Academy (4-1).
Gordon, Strawn game cancelled due to COVID issues
Gordon (4-9) is tentatively scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Friday at Bluff Dale (1-7).
Strawn (4-4) is tentatively set to play at 6 p.m. Friday at Three Way (3-3).
Other upcoming games:
Poolville (12-2) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Ranger (0-6).
Graford (9-7) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Woodson Woodson (0-8).
Perrin-Whitt (0-4) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Newcastle (4-2).
