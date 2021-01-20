BOYS
Weatherford 44, Boswell 72
Beset by quarantines, the Kangaroos’ strong start to the season — a 4-3 overall record — has been beset by a string of recent losses.
Don’t count out the Roos. A talented roster, a desire to win and a devoted head coach bode well for a rebound with at least seven games remaining.
Weatherford (4-8) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at home against Bell (3-10).
Mineral Wells 39, Graham 70
Mineral Wells (5-8) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hirschi (14-5).
Aledo 56, Wichita Falls 39
A high-scoring second quarter put the Bearcats out front, and they stayed there the rest of the way, much to the Coyotes chagrin. Aledo is undefeated in district play with a 4-0 record and sitting a game ahead of second-place Brewer.
Guess who Aledo plays next?
Aledo (17-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brewer (7-9).
Springtown 70, Castleberry 51
Basketball Roundup visited the home of the Porcupines on Tuesday for senior night and watched the girls and boys teams win crucial victories.
The Springtown boys won their second district game of the season and improved their chances of making the playoffs in the tough 4A District 7.
Springtown (9-5) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Decatur (17-4).
Community Christian 54, Victory Baptist 31
The Warriors came roaring onto the court from the opening tip-off, outscoring Victory 21-1 in the first quarter. The Patriots tried to make it a game but couldn’t overcome that early shellacking. Nine of the Warriors players took shots and seven of them scored points, led by Joshua Guzman (19), Jackson Horton (16) and Bryce Haralson (10). Single-digit scorers included Christian Crawford, Haden Scarbrough, Jesse Rodriguez and Riggin Parker.
Crawford led the team in rebounds with eight, and Haralson grabbed six.
Community Christian (12-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Christian Life (1-5).
Brock 68, Peaster 59
In the battle of giants, the Eagles proved to stand just a tad taller than the Greyhounds on Tuesday. Brock kept its undefeated district record intact and took sole possession of first place in 3A District 8, while Peaster dropped to 6-1 in second place, still a game ahead of third-place Dublin.
Brock (17-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Eastland (2-7) in another district matchup.
Peaster (15-3) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dublin (13-7) in an important game.
Millsap 49, Eastland 41
The Bulldogs were out-rebounded on the board but made up for that with hustle — stealing twice as many balls as Eastland and blocking two shots. Also, Millsap shot better from the field — 41% versus 31%.
The win keeps the Bulldogs sniffing out a playoff spot in the highly competitive 3A District 8 race.
Millsap (7-9) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Early (7-10).
Perrin-Whitt 67, Newcastle 30
The Pirates keep on winning and remain in second place behind hot Graford in 1A District 21.
Perrin-Whitt (18-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Throckmorton (0-3).
Graford 91, Throckmorton 16
Graford (13-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Bryson (5-6).
Santo 29, Tolar 72
Santo (4-6) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at home against Hico (2-6).
Other upcoming games:
Poolville (6-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lipan (11-3).
Trinity Christian (9-8) plays at noon Saturday at home against Trinity Christian Lubbock (16-5).
GIRLS
Lady Roos quarantined
Weatherford (3-13) is tentatively set to play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bell (4-9).
Springtown 56, Castleberry 25
The Lady Pines of Springtown put the hurt on Castleberry during Senior Night at Pojo Gym.
Springtown (7-12) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Decatur (17-3).
Mineral Wells 26, Graham 62
Mineral Wells (3-15) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Hirschi (3-9).
Aledo 61, Wichita Falls 14
The Ladycats were too much for the Falls on Tuesday, outscoring them 18-2 in the first quarter and 16-2 in the third. Nine Ladycats scored points, led by Sophie Smith with 17. Others who sank shots included Claire Byars, Addy Hebel, Presley Hull, Lauren Hawk, Kylie Anderson, Reagan Davis, Kandle Boggus and Emily Delaine.
Aledo (6-12) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Brewer (3-11).
Peaster 67, Brock 41
The Lady Greyhounds maintained their iron lock on first place in 3A District 8. The loss meant Brock fell into a tie for second place with Comanche.
Peaster (18-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Dublin (1-12).
Brock (9-9) plays 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Eastland (7-10).
Community Christian 67, Victory Baptist 23
Hena Spahic led the Lady Warriors as usual with 25 points. Elaina Buchanan was right behind with 22 points. Single-digit scorers included Kylie Maness, Jersey Davila, Kate Buchanan and Halee Petrie. Maness shot four for five from the field, and Davila went two for two from three-point range.
The team ruled the boards with 42 rebounds, led by the two Buchanans, who nabbed 23 between them.
Community Christian (16-1) plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Christian (5-2).
Strawn 48, Huckabay 50
Strawn had been quarantined but returned to the court and fought hard in a tough match-up with Huckabay.
Strawn (5-6) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Gorman (13-7).
Graford 36, Throckmorton 28
Graford (11-7) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Bryson (5-4).
Other scheduled games:
Millsap (6-12) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Early (2-15).
Perrin-Whitt (0-5) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Throckmorton (3-4).
Poolville (14-2) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Lipan (10-3).
Santo (3-4) plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at Tolar (11-10).
