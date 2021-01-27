Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS
Weatherford 39, Haltom 83
The Kangaroos played tough and made 37 rebounds and several blocks, but that effort was undermined by shooting cold from the field. The Roos will continue seeking their second district win as they scramble to qualify for the playoffs.
Weatherford (4-10) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at home against Paschal (5-8).
Mineral Wells 75, Vernon 55
The Rams earned an important district win against Vernon.
Mineral Wells (5-9) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Iowa Park (8-12).
Brock 50, Early 31
The Eagles toppled Early and retained sole possession of first place in the tightly contested 3A District 8. Peaster is nipping at Brock’s backside, just a game behind the leader. The two teams face each other in the final regular season game in February.
Brock (19-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Bangs (0-12).
Peaster 90, Eastland 30
Peaster (17-3) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Early (8-11).
Millsap 54, Bangs 21
Millsap (8-10) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Comanche (5-6).
Perrin-Whitt 79, Woodson 19
The Pirates improved their district record to 5-1 by hammering Woodson on Tuesday.
“I feel good about how we are playing as we head toward the playoffs,” Pirates Head Coach Todd McCormick said. “The chemistry of our group is really starting to gel.”
Graford sits atop 1A District 21 with an undefeated district record and a powerful team. Perrin-Whitt can climb into a tie with the Jackrabbits by beating them the next time they play, which just happens to be Friday.
“We look forward to that game,” McCormick said. “They are a great team that will force us to be better and get better at the same time.”
Perrin-Whitt (20-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Graford (15-2).
Springtown-Lake Worth game postponed
A makeup game will be scheduled soon.
Springtown (9-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bridgeport (13-9).
Aledo 46, Granbury 34
Aledo kept its share of first place in 5A District 5 — currently tied with Brewer — by knocking off Granbury in a tough contest.
Aledo (17-3) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Azle (7-8).
Graford 83, Newcastle 29
Graford (15-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Perrin-Whitt (20-1).
Santo 53, Ranger 32
Santo (6-7) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at Poolville (9-7).
Community Christian 59, Cornerstone Christian 13
Jackson Horton led the way in scoring for the Warriors, logging 23 points, while Riggin Parker, Haden Scarbrough, Joshua Guzman and Christian Crawford dominated the boards.
The Warriors are undefeated in district play and sailing toward the playoffs with ease.
Community Christian (14-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville FAITH (6-6).
Other upcoming games:
Poolville (6-6) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at Santo (5-6).
Trinity Christian (9-9) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Temple Christian (1-14).
GIRLS
Weatherford 35, Haltom 43
Weatherford (4-16) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Paschal (2-13).
Peaster 66, Eastland 32
The Lady Greys led in rebounds, assists, steals and just about every other category to trample Eastland in their own gym. Peaster is dominating 3A District 8 this season.
Peaster (20-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Early (2-16).
Mineral Wells 53, Vernon 75
The Lady Rams were slow out of the gate, falling behind 24-4 in the first quarter and couldn’t overcome the deficit despite a valiant effort.
Mineral Wells (3-17) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Iowa Park (15-7).
Aledo 36, Granbury 54
Audrey Pearce and Addy Hebel led the Ladycats in scoring but couldn’t overcome a tough Granbury team.
Aledo (6-12) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Azle (12-7).
Community Christian 76, Cornerstone Christian 19
The Buchanan sisters ruled the court on Tuesday, with Elaina Buchanan scoring 23 points and Kate logging 22. Hena Spahic was right behind with 18. The Buchanans led in rebounding as well, with 21 of the team’s 39 boards, and each blocked a couple of shots.
Community Christian (18-1) plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Christian (6-4).
Graford 51, Newcastle 40
Graford (13-7) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Perrin-Whitt (0-5).
Perrin-Whitt 48, Woodson 32
On Tuesday, the Lady Pirates battled neck-and-neck with the Cowgirls — for a while. The game was tied 12-12 in the first quarter, and the Pirates took a slight lead — 22-20 — into halftime. The girls came roaring out of the locker in the second half, however, and increased their lead quickly with strong shooting, ball control and defense.
Karson Bland, Erika Hernandez, Tatum Collier, Nayeli Lopez, Savannah Burkett and Aaliyah Brown led the way.
It was Senior Night at Perrin, and the seniors on the roster earned minutes on the court in a well-attended game.
Perrin-Whitt (1-5) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Graford (13-7).
Other scheduled games:
Brock (9-9) plays 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Bangs (8-11).
Springtown (7-12) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Bridgeport (14-7).
Strawn (9-5) plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home against Gordon (4-9).
Millsap (7-13) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Comanche (14-6).
Poolville (14-2) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Tolar (11-11).
Santo (4-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Ranchview (2-7).
