MW Brook Bell

Brook Bell and the Mineral Wells fought hard but fell to Hirschi on Tuesday.

 Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.

BOYS 

Kangaroos on quarantine

The Weatherford boys are shut down temporarily due to a COVID-19 case but are set to resume play — tentatively — next week.

Weatherford (4-6) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Trinity (6-5).

 

Mineral Wells 28, Graford 75

MW Charles Carter

Charles Carter and the Mineral Wells Rams will rest on Friday before beginning district play on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The Rams lost a non-district game against Graford but will enjoy a long weekend with an open schedule before returning to the court next week for a district match.

Graford is on a roll and playing with strength as it wraps up its non-conference portion of the schedule and prepares to enter district competition later this week.

Graford (10-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Newcastle (2-6).

Mineral Wells (5-5) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Iowa Park (5-10).

 

Brock 87, Bangs 13

Brock (12-2) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Comanche (3-3).

 

Springtown 36, Bridgeport 46

The Porcupines fell in a hole early and couldn’t fight their way back despite a strong push late in the game. The loss dropped Springtown to 1-2 in district.

Springtown (8-3) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Krum (5-7).

 

Community Christian 47, Nazarene Christian 40

Community Christian plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Stephenville FAITH (5-3).

MS Auston McBroom

Auston McBroom and the Millsap Bulldogs bested Comanche on Tuesday.

Millsap 48, Comanche 41

Millsap (6-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dublin (10-6).

 

Trinity Christian 44, Pantego Christian 48

Trinity Christian (9-5) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Christian (11-3).

 

Weatherford Christian 40, Westlake Academy 30

 

Other upcoming games:

Peaster (10-2) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Bangs (0-5).

Aledo (13-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Granbury (3-7).

Gordon (6-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Gorman (4-3).

Poolville (5-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tolar (6-4).

Perrin-Whitt (14-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Woodson (0-2).

 

GIRLS

Weatherford 66, Paschal 9

Weatherford (2-11) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Boswell (7-3).

 

Weatherford Christian 30, Westlake Academy 34

Weatherford Christian (4-5) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Weatherford Express HomeSchool (3-4).

 

Mineral Wells 26, Hirschi 46 

Mineral Wells (3-11) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Vernon (5-6).

BK Claire Lewis

Claire Lewis and the Brock Lady Eagles beat Bangs on Tuesday and will play Millsap in a week.

Brock 49, Bangs 21

Brock held Bangs to four points in the first half and a powerful effort by the Lady Eagles.

Brock (7-6) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, against Millsap (4-11).

 

Springtown 24, Bridgeport 55

Springtown (6-9) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home on Alumni Night against Krum (7-8).

 

Peaster 91, Early 22

The Lady Greys led 45-12 at the half and kept up that momentum for the duration. The win put Peaster at 5-0 and in first place in 3A District 8.

Peaster (14-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Bangs (6-9).

WCS Leilani Finney

Leilani Finney and the Weatherford Christian Lady Lions put the hurt on Westlake Academy on Tuesday.

Weatherford Christian 30, Westlake Academy 34

Weatherford Christian (4-5) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Weatherford Express HomeSchool (3–4).

 

Millsap 39, Comanche 51

Kelsey Ground led Millsap in scoring with 15 points, Cheynne Pagan hit a three-pointer, and Stormie Ingersoll shot 100% from the free throw line, but those efforts were quite enough to topple Comanche.

Millsap (4-11) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Dublin (1-9).

 

Graford 27, Bryson 21

The Lady Rabbits evened their district record to 1-1 by defeating Bryson, mostly on the strength of hustle. Graford out-rebounded Bryson 34 to 18.

Graford (9-6) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Newcastle (3-2).

 

Gordon 22, Huckabay 74

Gordon (4-9) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Gorman (10-6).

 

Community Christian 62, Nazarene Christian 9

Community Christian (13-0) plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Stephenville FAITH (3-1).

 

Other upcoming games:

Weatherford (2-11) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Boswell (7-3).

Aledo (4-9) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Granbury (12-6).

Perrin-Whitt (0-4) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Woodson (0-7).

Poolville (9-2) plays at 5:45 p.m. Friday at home against Tolar (10-6).

Strawn (4-4) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Lingleville (3-6).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you