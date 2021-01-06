Editor’s Note: Game times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 issues.
BOYS
Kangaroos on quarantine
The Weatherford boys are shut down temporarily due to a COVID-19 case but are set to resume play — tentatively — next week.
Weatherford (4-6) plays at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Trinity (6-5).
Mineral Wells 28, Graford 75
The Rams lost a non-district game against Graford but will enjoy a long weekend with an open schedule before returning to the court next week for a district match.
Graford is on a roll and playing with strength as it wraps up its non-conference portion of the schedule and prepares to enter district competition later this week.
Graford (10-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Newcastle (2-6).
Mineral Wells (5-5) plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Iowa Park (5-10).
Brock 87, Bangs 13
Brock (12-2) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Comanche (3-3).
Springtown 36, Bridgeport 46
The Porcupines fell in a hole early and couldn’t fight their way back despite a strong push late in the game. The loss dropped Springtown to 1-2 in district.
Springtown (8-3) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Krum (5-7).
Community Christian 47, Nazarene Christian 40
Community Christian plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Stephenville FAITH (5-3).
Millsap 48, Comanche 41
Millsap (6-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dublin (10-6).
Trinity Christian 44, Pantego Christian 48
Trinity Christian (9-5) plays at 8 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Christian (11-3).
Weatherford Christian 40, Westlake Academy 30
Other upcoming games:
Peaster (10-2) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Bangs (0-5).
Aledo (13-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Granbury (3-7).
Gordon (6-2) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Gorman (4-3).
Poolville (5-6) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tolar (6-4).
Perrin-Whitt (14-1) plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Woodson (0-2).
GIRLS
Weatherford 66, Paschal 9
Weatherford (2-11) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Boswell (7-3).
Weatherford Christian 30, Westlake Academy 34
Weatherford Christian (4-5) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Weatherford Express HomeSchool (3-4).
Mineral Wells 26, Hirschi 46
Mineral Wells (3-11) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Vernon (5-6).
Brock 49, Bangs 21
Brock held Bangs to four points in the first half and a powerful effort by the Lady Eagles.
Brock (7-6) plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, against Millsap (4-11).
Springtown 24, Bridgeport 55
Springtown (6-9) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home on Alumni Night against Krum (7-8).
Peaster 91, Early 22
The Lady Greys led 45-12 at the half and kept up that momentum for the duration. The win put Peaster at 5-0 and in first place in 3A District 8.
Peaster (14-4) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Bangs (6-9).
Weatherford Christian 30, Westlake Academy 34
Weatherford Christian (4-5) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Weatherford Express HomeSchool (3–4).
Millsap 39, Comanche 51
Kelsey Ground led Millsap in scoring with 15 points, Cheynne Pagan hit a three-pointer, and Stormie Ingersoll shot 100% from the free throw line, but those efforts were quite enough to topple Comanche.
Millsap (4-11) plays at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Dublin (1-9).
Graford 27, Bryson 21
The Lady Rabbits evened their district record to 1-1 by defeating Bryson, mostly on the strength of hustle. Graford out-rebounded Bryson 34 to 18.
Graford (9-6) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Newcastle (3-2).
Gordon 22, Huckabay 74
Gordon (4-9) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Gorman (10-6).
Community Christian 62, Nazarene Christian 9
Community Christian (13-0) plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Stephenville FAITH (3-1).
Other upcoming games:
Weatherford (2-11) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Boswell (7-3).
Aledo (4-9) plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Granbury (12-6).
Perrin-Whitt (0-4) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Woodson (0-7).
Poolville (9-2) plays at 5:45 p.m. Friday at home against Tolar (10-6).
Strawn (4-4) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Lingleville (3-6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.