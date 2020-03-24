A second-place finish in District 4-5A and subsequent playoff berth were among the highlights in Head Coach Jamon Copeland’s first year with the Aledo Bearcats, four of whom were recently rewarded for their efforts with all-district awards, including a pair of both first and second-team selections.
Senior shooting forward Max Newell and senior power forward Cole Nitsch led the way for Aledo, each picking up a first-team selection.
Copeland said both upperclassmen were well-deserving of their recognition, noting Newell’s dominance in a number of statistical categories, while also highlighting Nitsch’s tenacity on both ends of the court.
“Max was extremely important for us on both ends of the floor this season,” Copeland said.
“On offense, [his] shooting ability provided great spacing for us because opposing teams could not help off of him and when they did he made them pay.
“Defensively, his ability to rebound in traffic and alter shots made us special on that end of the floor. Max was our team leader in three-point makes, rebounding and blocked shots.
“In our biggest games of the year, Cole was at his best, making huge plays on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor to impact the game.
“He has what coaches call, ‘Old man game.’ He is extremely physical, tough and crafty which make him so effective while being an undersized forward. Cole was our team’s leader in charges taken.”
The Bearcats’ second-team selections came courtesy of senior point guard Reid Dietrich and sophomore point guard Daniel Sohn.
Aledo’s head coach noted Dietrich’s stout defense as well as Sohn’s impressive scoring ability as major reasons for their respective all-district recognition.
“Reid was our primary ball handler and best perimeter defender for us this season,” Copeland said.
“His speed, quickness and court vision enabled him to make a lot of big plays for us. He was a guy we couldn’t take off of the floor and when we did we really felt it. He led us in minutes played and assists this season.
“Daniel was one of two underclassmen to make the all-district team. He was our leading scorer this season. He has great length for a guard (six feet, five inches), can guard multiple positions and is really tough attacking the rim either in transition or half court situations.”
In addition to his team’s quartet of all-district recipients, Copeland was named District 4-5A’s Coach of the Year.
The Bearcats closed out the 2019-20 season with a record of 16-15.
