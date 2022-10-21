The Bearcats have regained their footing this season with a six-game winning streak following the two straight losses to begin the year.
"The kids are more confident," Aledo Head Coach Tim Buchanan said. "The coaches are more confident as well. The six-game winning streak has made everything more positive around here."
The coaching staff has used the first two games as a teaching tool for the players to learn and improve as the season progresses toward the playoffs.
"We played two great teams the first two weeks of the season," Buchanan said. "We are a young football team that got more experience each week. We played better against Northwest, and since that game, we have been better as a team at everything we did in all three phases of the game."
The Bearcats have had a stranglehold on their district, winning 109 straight games dating back to 2007.
The last loss the Aledo football program suffered within its district was a 35-28 loss to Everman on Oct. 5.
"Honestly, we don't talk about the winning streak that much," Buchanan said. "None of our current players were in school when it started, and the oldest player on the team was born in 2005. So most of the seniors in our program were 2 or 3 years old when it began; it is something they do not comprehend. What we do talk about is getting better each day."
At the moment in life, the streak, which is not all his doing, is the least of Buchanan's worries as the Bearcats look to finish the season strong and secure the top overall seed.
"For me, the streak is something I may look back on when I retire and say, 'Well dang, that was pretty good,' but right now, I don't think about it," he said. "It has been during the span of three head coaches. I started it, Coach Wood continued it for five years, and I have taken it back over the last four years."
Buchanan has tended to hire his former players as coaches over the years, including current running backs coach Jonathan Gray among others, and some notable names around the county, including Peaster Head Coach Gary McElroy, before he got to Peaster.
"It is great," Buchanan said. "It is a great deal, but Gray is not the only former player on the staff. Billy Mathis, the head coach at Brock, played for us, and his offensive coordinator, Blake Christenson, played and coached for us. We have had several coaches come that have come through and played for us. It is always great to have that happen because they understand the tradition we have built here at Aledo."
Buchanan likes to lend a hand to former players of his. In his time, he has hired six of his former players to his coaching staff.
"As a head coach, you always like to hire or help previous players find jobs," he said.
Aledo looks to finish the season strong to clinch the top seed in the district for the postseason.
The Bearcats travel to take on Denton Ryan Friday before they are off for the bye week. They finish up the season by welcoming Brewer High School in on Nov. 4 for Senior Night.
