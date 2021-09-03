FRISCO — By the time the bands took the field to perform their halftime routines Thursday night, a victory looked like it was practically in hand for the Aledo Bearcats, up 28-7.
Lone Star finally showed some life to start the third quarter, with a touchdown at the 10-minute mark to make it 28-14.
On their next possession, the Bearcats found themselves at fourth-and-goal, opting for a field goal off the leg of Clay Murador.
The Rangers rallied right back, as their quarterback found a wide-open receiver to make it 31-14.
On the ensuing possession, Aledo couldn't convert on a fourth-and-one on their own 45-yard-line, and the Rangers found a receiver downfield to narrow the deficit to 31-28 with two minutes to go in the third.
The Bearcats rallied to begin the fourth, when Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi found Hauss Hejny, and Aledo led by 10. But Lone Star wasn't done, scoring on a 55-yard run to cut it to 38-35 with about four minutes to go.
After getting the ball back, the Rangers had the chance to tie or take the lead, but their starting quarterback went down and was helped off the field after suffering a possible knee injury.
On the next step, the Bearcat defense came up with its biggest move of the game, when Cap Mooney punched the ball out of the carrier's arm and Aledo recovered the fumble. Ryan Williams took care of the rest, running it 67 yards to the end zone to put the game away at 45-35.
Williams would begin the game as he finished, albeit on special teams, taking the opening kickoff and running it 82 yards in to put Aledo up early.
Davhon Keys had a powerful run in the first, and Fowler-Nicolosi, who would finish with three passing TDs, found BJ Fleming and Jason Llewellyn in the second to make it a three-score game.
