MIDLOTHIAN — Three yards proved to be the difference in a regional showdown between Aledo and Midlothian Friday night.
After a back-and-forth affair that saw Aledo take a late advantage of six points, the Midlothian Panthers needed just three yards to convert on fourth down and keep their season alive. It didn't happen.
The Bearcats (11-2) came up with a huge fourth down stop on their own 25-yard line to secure a regional semifinal victory, 27-21, on the road. The loss was Midlothian's first of the year.
The Bearcats drew first blood early, as Hawk Patrick-Daniels muscled his way into the end zone from 14 yards out, and the kick after made it 7-0 with seven minutes to go in the first. The score made it 280 straight games the Bearcats have put points on the board.
A big pass rush forced an errant throw by the Midlothian quarterback a few plays later, and the Bearcats forced a turnover on downs.
With the offense back on the field, Aledo capitalized on its first play, with Hauss Hejny on a quarterback drive right up the gut, finding the end zone from 75 yards out. The kick after made it 14-0 with a little under two minutes to play.
Not to be outdone, Midlothian answered seconds later, getting on the board to start the second quarter and cut it to 14-7.
After an Aledo punt, the Bearcats forced a huge turnover on fourth down to give their offense excellent field position at the Midlothian 32.
The Bearcats picked up a couple of first downs to set up first and goal on the Panthers' 5-yard-line. The Bearcats couldn't punch it in, however, and an attempted field goal went wide right, giving the Panthers possession deep in their own territory.
Midlothian began its drive, picking up big chunks of yardage in the ground game, before a touchdown run from five yards tied things up at 14 all.
The Bearcats looked to take the lead back before the half, but Hejny, looking for Caleb Pope, was intercepted with three seconds remaining, and both teams headed to the break knotted up.
Aledo received a gift, in the form of a recovered fumble and a personal foul penalty that set the Bearcats up on the Panthers' 15-yard-line. Midlothian, however, would come up with the stop after Aledo rolled the dice on fourth down and Clay Murador was tracked down near the sidelines after a fake.
The Panthers burst out of the gate on the ensuing drive, with Cap Mooney making a tackle to prevent a would-be touchdown. The Bearcats defense stood tall on first- and second-and-goal, but the Panthers found the end zone to take their first lead of the night, 21-14, with 2:30 to play in the third.
Aledo would be denied no longer, as the Bearcats burst through on their first possession of the final quarter. Patrick-Daniels had a 35-yard scamper up the middle, and after a big completion from Hejny to Jalen Pope, set up Patrick-Daniels' 18 yard touchdown to tie things back up at 21 with 8:13 to play.
Midlothian was shunned on its next possession, and forced to punt from inside its own end zone. It allowed the Bearcats to set up offensive shop at the Midlothian 41-yard line with six minutes on the clock.
Hejny found Jalen Pope for a sliding 15-yard reception to the 29, and Patrick-Daniels picked up a couple more yards, but the Bearcats were called for an offensive face mask penalty. Aledo was able to get most of that yardage back to set up a decision on fourth-and-one at the 3:04 mark.
The Bearcats opted to go for it, a decision that would turn out to be the right one, as Davhon Keys broke a tackle and scored from 20 yards out. A missed kick after gave Aledo the 27-21 edge.
