ALEDO - Even with six days off, the Aledo Bearcats basketball team was ready for the Azle Hornets.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Bearcats took command over Azle and cruised to an 81-52 win.
Senior guard Drew Clock got the scoring started as he got a driving layup along the baseline for the Bearcats.
After Azle scored five straight points to jump ahead, senior center Brandon Fields connected on a three to tie the game up.
Fields scored on the next Aledo possession as he rose high for the dunk to get the lead back for the Bearcats as they led 7-5.
Azle connected with a three-pointer on their next possession to regain the lead. The Hornets extended the lead with a jumper of their own to go up 10-7 towards the end of the quarter.
Again, Fields connected with a three to tie the game up, and after an empty Azle possession, he scored on two free throws to give the Bearcats the lead going into the second quarter.
"We played hard defensively tonight," Aledo Bearcat Basketball Head Coach JD Robinson said. "I thought that was the difference for the game. Having to take six days off in the middle of districts is not ideal, but I thought our guys responded well tonight. We needed to win tonight, with everything being important now."
After Azle opened the quarter with a three for the lead again, the Bearcats went on a 13-2 run to build an insurmountable lead.
During the run, Fields led the way with six points, including a driving layup up the lane to extend it to a 10-0 run.
Senior forward Brant Tubbs connected on a three that started the scoring run for the Bearcats.
In the second quarter, Aledo outscored the Hornets 33-12 overall to lead 45-22 at halftime.
Azle opened the second half with back-to-back layups, but the Bearcats answered by going on a 9-0 run led by senior guard Ex Anderson, who had four of the nine points during the run.
The Hornets caught some momentum as they went on a 22-13 run, but the Bearcats regained control and finished the game on a 14-2 run.
Junior forward Hauss Hejny came into the game in the fourth quarter and scored five points during the run, including a driving circus shot on the baseline to put the Bearcats up by 28 points.
Junior center D'leon Starnes finished the game with a three-pointer.
"Our guys played hard tonight after a long layoff," Robinson said. "I thought they played with tons of grit and heart tonight."
Aledo (15-11) will travel to take on Brewer Saturday for the makeup game following the ice storm earlier in the week.
