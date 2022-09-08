The first quarter of Thursday's district opener between Aledo and Northwest was brutal. But not if you're a Bearcat.
Aledo burst out of the gates in Justin, scoring their first points on a run by Hawk Patrick-Daniels, and Cole Crawford's point after made it 7-0 at the 7:48 mark.
Moments later, the Bearcats were gifted with another turn on offense, when Chris Johnson recovered a fumble after the kick returner bobbled the catch near the Northwest 16-yard line.
Patrick-Daniels picked up a couple of yards on a short carry, then rumbled his way down the right sideline and into the end zone. Aledo 14, Northwest 0 after seven minutes.
Again, the Texans goofed, losing a fumble 10 seconds later after Jaden Allen pried the ball out of a carrier's hands and the Bearcats were back in business, scoring this time on a 30-yard bomb from Hauss Jejny to Jalen Pope.
Northwest's next possession appeared a little more secure, but only briefly. The Texans had a near-catastrophe following a high snap and bobble by the quarterback. Northwest managed to retain possession, only to punt on fourth down four plays later.
Aledo Head Coach Tim Buchanan was asked about Patrick-Daniels, who wasn't the starting running back in Game 1.
"We knew he could run," Buchanan told the interviewer. That might have been an understatement.
With less than three minutes to go, still in the first quarter, Patrick-Daniels broke free, scampering down the right sideline again for a 54-yard touchdown run, and Aledo found itself with a 28-0 lead.
As the final minute ticked down, the Bearcats forced another fumble which Boogie Owens recovered and, mercifully, the buzzer sounded for the end of the quarter before Aledo could score.
The mercy didn't last long. Three seconds into the second, Brant Hayden, coming in at quarterback, threw a dart to Tyson Timms from eight yards out. Crawford's extra point was good and the lead rose to 35-0.
Aledo's offense got back on the field after another defensive stop, with Hejny leading a drive that set up Patrick-Daniels for a 3-yard touchdown run. It was his fourth score of the night, and he'd finish that along with 148 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Finally, the Texans showed a little bit of life on their next drive, getting on the board at the 1:49 mark to make it 42-7.
The Bearcats did their mightiest to get one more score in, coming within inches on a pass from Hejny to Pope in the end zone, but Pope was ruled out of bounds.
The Texans' defense appeared to settle in, holding the Bearcats scoreless while adding a touchdown of their own, getting within 42-14 with a quarter left to play.
Each team traded touchdowns in the fourth. Aledo's came from a 13-yard run by Caleb Pope right up the gut with six minutes left. The Texans added theirs two minutes later for what would become the final, 49-20.
The win marked the 104th consecutive district win for Aledo. The Bearcats (1-2, 1-0) will have the opportunity to make it to 105 next Friday, when they host Azle.
