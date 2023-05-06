GRAFORD – After winning a second consecutive state championship on the hardwood, both head coach Jeff Bell and star post Colin Roberts earned elite recognition. Recently, Bell was named the Class 1A TABC Coach of the Year while Roberts collected Class 1A TABC Player of the Year honors.
Bell was told by his son that he won the award and said he is grateful for having talented players to help give him this opportunity. Meanwhile, Roberts felt that it was a testament to the hard work he put in, but he said that he definitely could not have received the award on his own without the help of his teammates and coaches.
“It’s pretty humbling. All these awards are dreams when you’re a kid,” Roberts said. “Winning back-to-back state titles is what you dream of when you’re playing in the driveway as a kid. Being honored like this and seeing that other people see the work I put in really is a dream come true.”
Both Bell and Roberts accept their awards humbly. Roberts adds this award to go with his State MVP honor, and Bell also sees the bigger picture of what these awards mean to the tradition-rich program in Graford.
“The program here at Graford has a rich tradition of great basketball teams,” Bell said. “I just came in and put my brand of basketball in, and I have always felt if the kids would buy in we would have a shot at doing great things. When you go play hard, play the right way and play great defense, then you have a shot. That’s what we have done. Being able to do it here is simply special. The kids have bought in and the end results are state championships. We aren’t promised that every year – or any year – but that will be our goal as long as I coach here at Graford.”
Bell echoed the same sentiments when describing Roberts’ impact on the hardwood as a highly skilled big man, who can do damage on any part of the court. Furthermore, Bell spoke of Roberts’ actions-based leadership style and universal respect he commanded as aspects of his “immeasurable value” to the program’s success. However, Bell helped guide Roberts and his teammates through his passion for coaching and admiration for the Graford community, with the latter being his personal biggest thrill of winning both the awards and championships he’s earned.
“I love coaching, as I have for the last 41 years,” Bell said. “I have been very fortunate to have coached some very good players and teams. The kids who work their tails off are what motivates me to want to coach at a high level – it is just something I thoroughly enjoy. I love seeing teams come together and become a real team – that gives me great pleasure as a coach, and I am able to do that at Graford. The kids love to play so it makes it a great place to coach. I love Graford and their commitment to being the very best at basketball. We coach the kids very hard and they accept that. They just dig down and go for it. I love that about our kids and our community, which goes with our motto, ‘No excuses.’”
Bell has been improving a program already accustomed to excellence while Roberts ventures on to his next chapter as a collegiate basketball player. Roberts, who will play for Hardin Simmons next year, has leaned on his perseverance both on and off the court to achieve what he has to this point.
“I would say just to keep pushing no matter what situation you’re in,” Roberts said. “If you really and truly love the game, keep grinding and keep putting in the work when no one else is watching – that’s where the biggest difference is made. Some people will try when people are watching but won’t put in the work when the bright lights are off in the gym…If you really, truly do believe in yourself, you just need to keep pushing and you’ll eventually get to where you want to go.”
