The Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference named Weatherford College's Abby Benitez the Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for Aug. 27 through Sept. 2.
This was the second week in a row for her to earn the title.
A 5-foot sophomore from Snyder, Benitez showcased her exceptional skill and dedication throughout the week recording 50 digs, 12 assists and three service aces in 13 sets.
She averaged 3.8 digs per set while leading the WC defense, and she posted 24 digs against third-ranked Trinity Valley.
WC is ranked No. 11 in the country with a 10-2 overall record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.