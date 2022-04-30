WEATHERFORD — In a winner-take-all game 3 situation for the bi-district championship Saturday, the Weatherford Lady Roos showed their fight against the Byron Nelson Lady Bobcats for the right to move on to the next round.
The Lady Bobcats took game 2 4-3 after dropping game 1 against Weatherford to force the deciding game.
The Lady Roos would jump out to a 2-0 lead after the third inning Saturday, but with timely hitting, the Lady Bobcats were able to get a run back to make it a 2-1 game.
In the fourth inning, Weatherford would take control of the game with three more runs to make it 5-1 with timely hits of their own.
“We stubbed our toe last night, but we got to show our fight today,” Weatherford Head Coach Jeffery Lemons said. “Every time we would get a lead they would score, we would get a bit of a lead, they would score. When they had that huge bases loaded moment, we got out of it and came out and scored five runs on top of it.
"Every time we had an answer and that is what we have to keep doing moving forward.”
Byron Nelson made the game interesting in the top of the sixth as their two-out offense was able to get runners aboard and score a run to cut in to the deficit, but that was the closest the game got.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Roos used their own two-out offense to clinch the series as they scored four of their five runs to go up 10-2 and secure the title.
Weatherford awaits the winner of the Eastlake/Frenship series.
