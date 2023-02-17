FARMERSVILLE — Never count the Graford Lady Rabbits out.
Trailing by double digits, Graford mustered its way back in the final quarter of Friday's area playoff with a chance to tie with one second remaining. The launched three from half court, however, fell short, and Bloomburg came away with the 37-34 win.
Graford trailed by only one at halftime, but after a combined 12 points by both teams in the third, Bloomburg had a three-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
A series of turnovers led to points for Bloomburg, but Brooke Crawford made one of two free throws, then got her own rebound on the miss and was fouled again. This time, she made them both, keeping the deficit to five.
Graford's defense turned the heat up with a series of presses, and Bloomburg at times struggled to even get the inbound pass in.
A series of turnovers for the Lady Rabbits kept the ball out of the basket, but Graford kept fighting. Kamryn Glover got a hard-earned bucket and was fouled. She'd miss the free throw, but got the rebound, sending it out to Harley Blakeley for the layup.
On the ensuing possession, Glover scored again to cut the lead to three.
Bloomburg had an early advantage on offensive rebounding, but couldn't cash in until they tied the game at 3-3 with a little less than a minute in the first.
The Lady Rabbits went on a run, however, with Glover and Crawford combining for five late points and an 8-3 to start the second.
Ashley Crawford outmuscled her opponent to snag an offensive rebound, drawing the foul to earn a trip to the free throw line where she made both.
Bloomburg began to slowly chip away at the seven-point deficit, but Glover's layup put the Lady Rabbits back up by four.
Two minutes later, the game was tied at 12 before a Bloomburg three gave Graford its first deficit of the night.
The Lady Rabbits responded and Kaylee Bezio knocked in a three to cut the gap to a point.
With seconds remaining, Haylee Bezio drew a foul and a one-and-one opportunity — she made them both, giving Graford a 19-18 lead at the half.
Graford finishes the season with an overall record of 25-8.
