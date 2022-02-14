WEATHERFORD — The Weatherford Blue Belles Saturday completed a clean sweep at the Showtime International Dallas Dance Spectacular Regional Competition.
The Belles, competing six different routines, placed first in all categories, coming home as grand champions for both team and officer.
Team accolades included: Grand Champion, Best of the Best Overall, Sweepstakes & Judges Award, First Place Team Military, First Place Team Novelty and First Place Pom.
Officer awards including Grand Champion Officers, Best of the Best Overall, Sweepstakes & Judges Award, First Place Team Military, First Place Team Novelty, First Place Pom and Applause Award for Choreography and Originality (Officer Novelty). Emma Beesley also won for Division One Solo.
