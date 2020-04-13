Below is the Boys’ 2019-20 Private School All-Parker County Basketball Team.
The Private School All-Parker County team is comprised of coaches’ nominations, all-district lists and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Colby Smith, senior, Victory Baptist Academy
T.C.A.F. Division 2, District 2’s MVP, a first-team all-state selection and representative for VBA at the athletic association’s annual all-star game, Smith helped lead the Patriots to a second-straight district championship in 2019-20 in a dominant season-long effort.
Below is a roster comprised of players from Parker County private school teams.
Players are listed by school, not by ascending or descending order.
First-team
Jarrett Foland, senior, Weatherford Christian School; Devon Hardage, senior, Weatherford Christian School; Jackson Floyd, senior, Weatherford Christian School; Jaxon Fowler, freshman, Weatherford Christian School; Lahndyn Morris, junior, Victory Baptist Academy; Luke Carson, junior, Trinity Christian Academy; Tucker Crumpler, senior, Trinity Christian Academy; Nate Field, junior, Trinity Christian Academy; Zach Godbey, senior, Trinity Christian Academy
Honorable Mentions
Ethan Smith, sophomore, Weatherford Christian School; Bryson Smith, junior, Weatherford Christian School; Jonah Castleberry, junior, Victory Baptist Academy; Jayden Smith, sophomore, Victory Baptist Academy; Justin McAfee, sophomore, Victory Baptist Academy; Malen Baldridge, junior, Trinity Christian Academy; Ben Cowley, senior, Trinity Christian Academy
