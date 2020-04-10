Below is a list of superlative awards as well as a first-team roster and honorable mentions comprised of players from all seven Parker County UIL high school boys’ basketball teams.
The UIL All-Parker County team is comprised of coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, statistics and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
Note: See Tuesday’s issue for the 2019-20 All-Parker County Private School Boys’ Basketball Team.
MVP
Braxton Bosher, junior shooting guard, Peaster
Bosher, who was named District 7-3A’s MVP while picking up the same honor at the Region 1-3A tournament, was nothing short of spectacular in 2019-20, exhibiting ice in his veins as a shooter, averaging 24 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the 3-point line as well as 91 percent from the free throw line.
Bosher accrued those numbers despite constantly being targeted by opponents’ double teams, while simultaneously opening up opportunities for his teammates on a loaded Greyhounds’ squad.
Offensive Player of the Year
Trendan Parish, junior shooting guard, Poolville
A TABC all-region selection as well as a District 11-2A first-team pick, Parish proved a prolific shooter this past season, averaging 19 points per game and 3.5 assists per game while draining 81 3-pointers as well as finishing with 30-plus points in three different games this year.
A member of the Monarchs’ varsity squad since his freshman year, Parish reached the 1,000 point mark in 2019-20.
Defensive Player of the Year
Major Glenn, junior point guard, Peaster
Glenn, who took home District 7-3A Defensive MVP honors, also took a great leap forward in 2019-20, proving key in Peaster’s press and overall defensive prowess.
Averaging 5.7 points per game, 4.9 assists per game, 3.3 rebounds per game and 2.3 steals per game, Glenn proved a leader on the court, both with his tenacious play and communication with his teammates.
Utility Player of the Year
Zaine Mansell, senior power forward, Poolville
Selected to the TABC all-region team in addition to picking up first-team all-district honors (District 11-2A), Mansell closed out his high school playing career with a bang, averaging 18.5 points per game and 12.6 rebounds per game while reaching the 1,000 point mark midway through his senior season.
An expert at securing putbacks, Mansell finished three games in 2019-20 with at least 20 rebounds.
Arguably just as impressive, Mansell played with nothing short of maximum effort every time he stepped on the court, regardless of score or game situation.
Newcomer of the Year
Ty McCall, junior point guard, Brock
District 7-3A’s Newcomer of the Year and a TABC all-region selection, McCall helped pilot the Eagles to the Class 3A regional tournament in his first year on varsity, averaging 11 points per game, 3.7 assists per game, 3.0 rebounds per game and 1.8 steals per game while also exhibiting great leadership from the point guard position.
Sixth Man of the Year
Corbin Calzacorta, junior forward, Brock
Calzacorta made the most of his opportunities as a role player for the Eagles in 2019-20, averaging 5.7 points per game, 2.0 assists per game and 4.0 rebounds per game while proving his versatility defending bigger players, making his presence known on the boards and providing Brock with another viable scoring option.
Calzacorta was also named District 7-3A’s Sixth Man of the Year.
Below is a roster comprised of players from all seven county UIL high school boys’ teams.
Players are listed by school, not by ascending or descending order.
Also, players included in the above superlative categories are not included in the following first-team roster or honorable mentions.
First-team
Cole Nitsch, senior, Aledo; Max Newell, senior, Aledo; Nathan Jones, sophomore, Brock; Brayton Chitty, senior, Brock; Nathan Sykes, junior, Millsap; Hunter Matthews, senior, Millsap; Canyon Parker, senior, Springtown; Drew Smith, senior, Peaster; Steele Pennington, junior, Peaster; Jayden Canafax, junior, Peaster; Tramar Gilbert, freshman, Peaster; Anthony Pesqueda, junior, Poolville; Nathan Gammill, senior, Poolville
Honorable Mentions
Braden Carter, junior, Weatherford; Tyson Smith, junior, Weatherford; Trajan Lewis, sophomore, Weatherford; Reid Deitrich, senior, Aledo; Daniel Sohn, sophomore, Aledo; Quinn Moudy, junior, Brock; Zane Cook, senior, Brock; Ty Duggin, senior, Brock; Jace Davis, senior, Millsap; Dayson Benfer, senior, Millsap; Alex Waite, senior, Springtown; Christopher Pesqueda, junior, Poolville
