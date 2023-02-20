IMG_2754.jpg

Several area boys' basketball teams begin their postseason runs this week.

4A

The Springtown Porcupines will take on Burkburnett at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Henrietta High School.

3A

The Brock Eagles face Holliday at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Graham High School.

The Peaster Greyhounds travel to Decatur Tuesday to face Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

2A

The Poolville Monarchs face Rio Vista at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Joshua High School.

1A

The Graford Jackrabbits take on Prairie Valley at 6 p.m. Monday at Chico High School.

The Gordon Longhorns will face Blum at 6 p.m. Monday at Weatherford High School.

TCAF

The Community Christian Warriors will play their state semifinal game at Nazarene Christian Academy in Crowley at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Faustina.

