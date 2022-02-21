WEATHERFORD — Several boys' basketball teams begin their postseason voyages Monday evening.
The Aledo Bearcats will take on Ryan at 6:30 p.m. at Timber Creek while Graford battles Prairie Valley at 7 p.m. at Chico High School.
Brock, Peaster, Poolville, Strawn and Weatherford Christian are also looking to extend their seasons, with games set for Tuesday:
Peaster vs. Nocona, 7:30 p.m. at Chico
Brock vs. Bowie, 6 p.m. at Jacksboro
Itasca vs. Poolville, 7:30 p.m. at Cleburne
Blum vs. Strawn, 8 p.m. at Hico
Weatherford Christian at Texoma Christian, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.