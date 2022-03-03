And then there were two....
The Brock Eagles and Graford Jackrabbits have their opponents in sight as they prep for the UIL regional semifinals this week.
Brock (30-8) is coming off a 54-40 win earlier this week over Holliday.
The Eagles will play Shallowater (31-1) Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University.
Graford (33-3) beat Miller Grove handily on Monday, 54-25.
The Jackrabbits will take on Huckabay (25-11), which advanced with a win over Strawn, Friday night at 7 p.m. at Mansfield Legacy High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.