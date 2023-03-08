Lady Ram All-District

From left, Kate Bradshaw, Lily Gillen and Cadence Colwell were among several Mineral Wells Lady Rams named to All-District teams.

 Weatherford Democrat file photo

Several Mineral Wells Lady Rams received District 6-4A recognitions.

Senior Kate Bradshaw and sophomore Kahela Samples were both named to First Team, while juniors  Cadence Colwell and Lily Gillen received Second Team honors.

Four more Lady Rams were named to the Honorable Mention list: Lela Alifa, Caitlyn Colwell, Kristen Riney and Abigail Buschow.

Mineral Wells had several named to the Academic All-District team as well: 

Academic All-District: Bradshaw, Hailee Cunningham, Alifa, Colwell, Caitlyn Colwell, Gillen, Kristen Riney, Kambri Wells, Samples and Buschow.

