Several Mineral Wells Lady Rams received District 6-4A recognitions.
Senior Kate Bradshaw and sophomore Kahela Samples were both named to First Team, while juniors Cadence Colwell and Lily Gillen received Second Team honors.
Four more Lady Rams were named to the Honorable Mention list: Lela Alifa, Caitlyn Colwell, Kristen Riney and Abigail Buschow.
Mineral Wells had several named to the Academic All-District team as well:
Academic All-District: Bradshaw, Hailee Cunningham, Alifa, Colwell, Caitlyn Colwell, Gillen, Kristen Riney, Kambri Wells, Samples and Buschow.
