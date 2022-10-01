On Friday night, a tough rivalry was reignited as the Brock Eagles traveled to take on the Peaster Greyhounds on the gridiron.
Brock's defense came to play against the Greyhounds as they were relentless all night and kept Peaster's offense in check.
"Early in the game, we were so tight from nerves," Peaster Head Coach Gary McElroy said. "We had some guys that were so nervous that they couldn't function, which led to some basic mistakes."
Brock got the scoring started on a Reid Watkins 13-yard run. Watkins had a big game, scoring twice in the first half to help his Eagles get to a 28-0 halftime score.
"I was proud of our boys," Brock Head Coach Billy Mathis said. "They came out here and played hard."
Brett Tutter also got in on the ground game, scored twice. Brock overall ran strongly against the Greyhounds, amassing 307 rushing yards as a team Friday night.
The second half turned out to be a little more even balanced as the Peaster offense woke up and started moving the ball.
The Greyhounds got their first taste of paydirt when QB Gunner McElroy connected with receiver Jacob Felton for a 47-yard touchdown.
The defense stepped up in the second half, which gave the offense energy needed to start scoring points.
"I am proud of our defense," McElroy said. "The defense played all game long excellently with being undersized. We gave up some points and lost the field position battle, but our defense fought all night."
The Greyhounds got their final touchdown from a 1-yard touchdown run by Tramar Gilbert.
Peaster was in a perfect position to add one more touchdown, but Brock denied them as the clock hit all zeros at the end of the game.
Brock took their district open over their rivals 49-14.
"Once it is all said and done, a bunch of these kids are buddies, which is what matters," Mathis said. "You come out here, fight against the other team on the football field for 48 minutes, and keep moving forward."
Peaster travels to take on Whitesboro next week, and Brock heads to a bye week.
