Plowing deep into the playoffs guarantees plenty of love for a team’s athletes when awards season rolls around. Brock’s baseball team is the latest example.
Jaxon Gleaton, in particular.
The Eagles made it all the way to the state semifinals, falling just one game shy of a state title shot. Their dominant season prompted the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association to name Gleaton to the 3A All-State Elite Team.
The same association named Cash Jones as a second-team All State outfielder.
The University Interscholastic League noticed the Eagles, as well, naming Gleaton as the Most Valuable Player in District 8-3A.
Carson “Strongarm” Lightfoot was Co-Pitcher of the Year, Peyton Shaffer was Co-Offensive Player of the Year, Tyler Moody was Newcomer of the Year and Camden Harris was Freshman of the Year.
Others earning first-team All-District were Jones, Ian Fuchs, Tyler Riddle and Luke Stills.
Second-team All District picks were Dusty Baker, Josh Gleaton and Sawyer Strosnider.
Honorable mentions went to Tristan Boedeker and Eli Potts.
