With their backs against the walls in the all important Game 2 Friday night, the Brock Lady Eagles softball team needed to shut down the Jacksboro Tigerettes in order to extend the series to Game 3.
Jacksboro came out in Game 1 Thursday night with a 5-3 win.
On Friday, Jacksboro lead by as many as two runs after the third inning (3-1), but the Lady Eagles woke up and took control of the game. From the fourth inning on, they would outscore the Tigerettes 10-1 to even the series at one win each to require Game 3.
“Went through a little bit of a slump,” Lady Eagles Head Coach Jeremy Dettmer said. “Today we started line drives, finally got energy going, and everything started to snowball to get us back to ourselves.”
The defense for the Lady Eagles came to play Friday, helping their pitcher get out of multiple bases loaded situations to keep the damage to a minimum, including preventing a run in the seventh inning.
The Lady Eagles take on the Tigerettes one last time Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Graford for the right to move on to the next round.
