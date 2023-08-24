POOLVILLE – Following weekend tournaments for both teams, the Poolville Lady Monarchs hosted the Brock Lady Eagles on Tuesday night in an entertaining non-district matchup of two Parker County schools.
In the end, the Lady Eagles emerged victorious in the tightly-contested matchup against a scrappy Poolville squad in three close sets. Brock walked away with the win by a final score of 25-22, 25-13 and 27-25.
“Obviously, Poolville has a lot of great players and they made the rallies really long for us,” Lady Eagles head coach Nick Gay said. “When we have the chance to be aggressive, let’s be aggressive but, when we don’t have those chances, we just need to put the ball in play. Poolville made us earn every single one of our points, especially in those first and third sets when they had us down, but our girls were able to dig deep to come back.”
The Lady Eagles certainly had to dig deep in the third set, where they trailed 24-19 and used a 6-0 run to take a 25-24 lead. Although Poolville was able to tie it on the next point, Brock scored the next two to secure the victory in straight sets.
“We talk about being resilient all the time. We feel like we are one rotation away from going on a run,” Gay said. “Scout Syptak served some really great balls to serve out that last set for us, but it took the whole team with the ‘one-at-a-time’ mindset. Volleyball is a funny sport with momentum.”
There were several points in the match where the young Poolville squad held the momentum, including in an entertaining back-and-forth first set. The Lady Monarchs held an advantage throughout most of the first set, until Brock rallied to tie the score at 16-all.
The Lady Eagles took their first lead of the first set since the opening points at 22-20 after a miscue by the home team and a big kill from freshman outside hitter Tynleigh Donaldson. Poolville managed to tie the score at 22 following a nice roll shot from senior defensive specialist Madison Ray. However, Brock scored the final three points to take the opening set, but Poolville’s grit kept the margin for error razor thin.
“I was very proud of them being such a young team. We only have a few returners and a lot coming off injuries, so we’ve just harped on giving their best effort,” Lady Monarchs head coach Kendal Bracy said. “We might not always be able to execute or control everything like we want to, but we can control our effort. I told them that would be the difference in keeping us in the match tonight, and they did exactly what I asked them to do.”
After Brock pulled away to take the second set in convincing fashion, Poolville came back strong in the third set. The home team stormed out to a 5-2 lead after a big ace behind the service line from junior middle blocker Emery Bryan. Even when Brock charged back in front 17-12 highlighted by strong play on the front line, Poolville did not lay down. Instead, the home team wrestled the lead back at 18-17 with a 6-0 run.
Another 6-2 spurt put the home team in line for their first set-win of the match, but this time Brock rallied in a big way. The visitors were fueled by a 6-0 run to claim a 25-24 lead and scored two of the last three points to claim the hard-fought match, highlighted by a seven-point service streak from junior setter Syptak.
“They just need more exposure to intense games like that,” Bracy said. “We have a lot of young girls who just need the experience of playing out of confidence, and it takes those types of situations, which is why we wanted to schedule games like this. We knew we would be challenged and it’s valuable experience to be in a tight game against a strong opponent like this.”
Donaldson led the charge offensively for Brock with eight kills and one block while sophomore setter Macey Brim impressed with 15 assists, four digs and three aces. Syptak added four assists and two aces while juniors Grace Gustafson and Reese Raymond added four kills apiece. As a team, Brock had 14 aces from the service line, including three from sophomore Harper Six and two apiece from Gustafson and junior Caydee Farmer.
Bryan led Poolville with 11 kills and four blocks while junior libero Maritza Mendez and sophomore setter Kenzie Ray led their team in digs and assists, respectively.
The Lady Eagles will take the court again from Thursday to Saturday in the Forney Tournament while Poolville looks to bounce back from Thursday to Saturday in the Dublin Tournament.
