DENTON - The Brock Eagles football team used a tough second half to stun Whitesboro 30-19 in Denton to advance Thursday night.
Brock entered the fourth quarter of the game down 12-10, needing something to click for them to win their 10th straight game and push them to the precipice of a return to the state title game.
That something came in the form of Jhett Jones. He caught a pass from QB Tyler Moody to take a 16-12 lead following the unsuccessful two-point conversion.
The Bearcats regained the lead with a completion on fourth-and-22 for the touchdown. The Eagles quickly responded as they drove down the field and, with the help of a crucial 29-yard reception from Carson Finney on fourth down, Reid Watkins managed to flip into the center of the end zone for what would become the game-winning score to give the Eagles a 23-19 lead.
Jones came up big on defense as he snagged an interception to halt the Whitesboro drive and allow his offense to extend their lead.
After a scary moment where Watkins hit a wall behind the sidelines after a late hit, he took the ball on the next play into the end zone to end any hopes that the Bearcats had of winning the game.
Freshman Colt Matlock sealed the game for good as he intercepted the Bearcat pass with less than 30 seconds left.
While Whitesboro took a 12-7 lead into halftime on Thursday, both defenses were ready to play as they got to each quarterback and forced punts.
Whitesboro opened the scoring with a 93-yard touchdown pass on their second drive of the night, but after a missed PAT, they only led 6-0.
While the Eagles struggled early, they did find success for one drive.
After Finney recovered a bad snap from Whitesboro for Brock at the Bearcats’ 31-yard line, the Eagles got into the end zone with a 10-yard TD pass from Moody to Jones, following a 21-yard run up the sideline by Brett Tutter, giving Brock the lead.
To start the second quarter, the Bearcats got into the end zone with a 36-yard score, but after a failed 2pt conversion, they led 12-7.
The second and third quarters showed to be the most defensive parts of the game, as each team combined for nine points in that time.
In the third quarter, Brock kicked a short field goal on their opening drive to make it a two-point game.
After that field goal, neither defenses let the other offense move the ball, as each team combined for four punts.
This game was the second matchup between the two schools, as they had faced off earlier in October, when Brock won their third game of the year, 39-35.
With the win on Thursday, the Eagles (10-4) move on to face the winner of Grandview and Malakoff.
