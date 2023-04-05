BROCK — As the second half of district play began, the Brock Lady Eagles softball team took its game to another level as it recorded a dramatic win Tuesday night.
Thanks to a walk off RBI groundout off the bat of Ashlyn VanMeter, the Lady Eagles earned a hard-fought win by a final score of 3-2.
“Coming out here to the game, we were already nervous because of how tight the (district) standings are,” VanMeter said. “I was really nervous at bat, but I knew I could do it. It was so nerve-racking seeing the bases loaded, but the second that pitch came and my bat hit the ball, I was so excited.”
The visitors made a strong impression in the early going as a two-run homer from the catcher gave Breckenridge the early lead in the first inning. In addition to that, Breckenridge's pitcher delivered a strong performance from the circle as she provided plenty of variety in her pitches.
“Their pitcher is really impressive. We knew she was going to bring good velocity and produce good changes of speed in her pitches – her screwball and her curveball are really good,” Lady Eagles head coach Taylor Willmer said. “We told our kids in preparation for this game that we had to be able to identify the pitch we would see the most success at, and that’s the one we’re keyed in on. We made the adjustment late in the game to just put the ball hard on the ground somewhere to put runners on and get into scoring position. I’m super proud of our adjustment at the plate and just being willing to put the ball on the ground.”
However, the Lady Eagles’ wings were not clipped in this matchup.
Brock plated two runs in the bottom of the frame as junior outfielder Brylee Burns started the rally with an infield hit to tie the score at 2-2. From there, the teams traded zeroes in the box score for the next five innings. Both Brock and Breckenridge threatened several times apiece during the scoring drought, but neither team was able to plate a run until VanMeter’s game-ending RBI in the bottom of the seventh.
Willmer praised the way her players’ willingness to sacrifice their bodies on every play and their overall alertness defensively, which helped make pitcher Melanie Middleton’s job in the circle more manageable. The defense and pitching proved to be key factors for Brock in securing the crucial district victory.
The Lady Eagles will take the field again at 5 p.m. Thursday at home against Early, who sits atop the district standings.
Baseball
The Brock Eagles baseball team resumed its dominant fashion on the diamond as the Breckenridge Buckaroos came to town. In five innings of work, the Eagles overwhelmed Breckenridge by a final score of 15-0.
“We’re just barreling balls up – put the ball in play and put the pressure on them,” Eagles head coach Koby Page said. “That’s what you’ve got to do. Whenever we’re seeing it really well, then we’re going to hit the ball really well. The guys were locked in today after a good day of practice yesterday, and that always helps.”
Thanks to a five-run first inning, the Eagles got off to a hot start and played loose. After managing just one run in the following two frames, Brock entered the fourth inning with a 6-0 advantage. In the bottom of the fourth, the Eagles’ offense exploded for nine more runs, most of those runs coming with two outs.
After stretching the lead to 15-0, Brock retired the side to secure the win and strengthened its grip on first place in the district standings.
Page said he has 11 seniors on his roster, who provide great leadership for his team and have quality experience – to the tune of multiple state runs. Furthermore, Page said he wants to continue to see his team fall in love with the grind and continue to stack wins and success during the season in order to get back to Round Rock for a shot at another state title.
The Eagles will play again at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Early.
