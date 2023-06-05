ABILENE – In an all-birds-of-prey Region I championship series at Abilene Christian University Thursday and Friday, the Wall Hawks took the Brock Eagles’ formula of success and made it their own in a two-game sweep in the best-of-three series.
The Eagles fell to the Hawks in Game 1 by a final score of 6-2 and lost Game 2 by a final margin of 11-0 in seven innings. Quick starts for Wall at the plate and on the mound proved too much for Brock in the regional final.
“We kind of struggled to throw strikes there in both games, and they (Wall) are too good of a team to give free bases to,” Eagles head coach Koby Page said. “I knew they were good – I’ve watched them. Give credit to them, they took advantage whenever we got behind the counts and had to throw a strike, and they just jumped on it. We can’t beat really good teams like that. Sometimes stuff like that just happens – it’s baseball, but I’ve got a great group of kids.”
Brock fell behind early in Game 1, 3-0 through one inning, but battled back to cut the deficit to 3-1 courtesy of a Gavin Boedeker RBI groundout in the second inning. In the third inning, Brock continued its comeback with a small rally to load the bases. Senior outfielder Jaxson Cooke led the inning with a single followed by an infield single from senior Tyler Moody that moved Cooke to third. Cooke scored during junior Sawyer Strosnider’s ensuing at-bat on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Strosnider went on to single followed by a single from junior Cam Harris to load the bases. The scoring threat ended after the Wall first baseman snagged a hard-hit line drive by senior Ty Besker to end the inning.
In the bottom of the inning, the Hawks added two more runs to extend the lead to 5-2 and tallied another run in the fourth to push the advantage to 6-2, and Brock could not creep closer the rest of the way.
In the second game of the series, Wall started the game off red hot from the plate by scoring six runs, highlighted by a bases-clearing RBI double to right. The Eagle defense settled in and held Wall scoreless the next two frames, but Brock could not manufacture runs from the plate in the bottom of each frame.
The Hawks added another run in the top of the fourth to make it 7-0, but could only get one base runner on in the fourth and fifth innings. Wall scored again in the sixth off an RBI single and plated three more runs in the seventh to increase the lead to 11-0, which held up as the final score.
Despite a tough exit at the cusp of a third-consecutive state tournament appearance, Page was pleased with his team’s season and its accomplishments.
“I’m proud of their fight and drive, and I’m so proud of their work – not just who they are as baseball players, but I’m proud of them as young men,” Page said. “They’re silly and keep you on your toes, and they do some crazy things, but man, they make you laugh. They keep it light. Sports and baseball is only going to last so long for some of them, but them coming into work and grinding it out will reverberate long after baseball for them…When you don’t quit and don’t give up on things, that’s when you become great men, which is the great thing about what sports teaches us.”
Brock’s successful season came to a close in Page’s first year at the helm. The Eagles (29-5, 11-0) were dominant in District 8-3A, Region I play and secured the championship with an undefeated record. The Eagles reached a state ranking of third in Class 3A and went 7-0 in the postseason before their regional final losses to the Hawks.
