ROUND ROCK — For the second straight year, the London Pirates got the best of Brock in postseason play. But the Eagles didn't go down easy.
After Friday's thrilling walk-off win over Diboll to advance to the state title game, Brock Saturday faced the Pirates, who bested the Eagles in the semifinals last year. It was Brock's third time in four years to make it to the state tournament.
The game got out to a roaring start as the Eagles were able to plate four runs in the top of the first by way of a Cam Harris double with two runners on, as well as an Ian Fuchs hit that scored two more. Fuchs would also score thanks to a London error.
The Pirates came up to bat and added four runs of their own in the bottom half of the first to tie the game up at 4-4.
In total 20 batters came up to bat in the first inning between the two teams.
Neither starting pitcher had an easy outing, as they both couldn’t get the outs that they needed quickly.
In the top of the second, Brock would score five runs to regain their lead. The biggest hit came by way of a three-run triple by Cam Harris. They would take a 9-4 lead going into the bottom of the second inning.
Again, London was ready as they scored three runs in the second inning to cut the deficit to two.
After a quiet third inning by both teams, the Pirates took over, holding the Eagles to one hit in the top of the fourth. The Pirates followed up at the plate scoring five runs on four hits to take a 12-9 lead. They would get insurance runs in the fifth inning to go up 15-9 after they managed to hold Brock scoreless in another inning.
The Eagles weren’t ready to go home just yet, scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth to get it to a two-run game in the form of an RBI single following a lead-off triple from Sawyer Strosnider, a double from Stills to score Peyton Shaffer and Fuchs, and runs by Harris and Luke Stills to get it to a 15-13 game.
London was able to get an insurance run in the sixth following an intentional walk to put runners on first and second.
The Eagles weren't able to muster up any more magic, falling 16-13 to end their season as state runners-up with an overall record of 36-4.
The 29 combined runs scored Saturday set the all-time record for UIL for any division.
