The Brock Eagles’ march back to San Antonio hit a roadblock in the team’s Region I-3A semifinals bout with the Shallowater Mustangs, who took advantage of 21 turnovers by the blue and gold en route to a 53-45 win Friday afternoon in Lubbock.
The fourth-round playoff game featured a litany of competing runs by Brock and Shallowater, the latter of which jumped out to an early 11-2 lead.
However, the Eagles remained unfazed, pulling within 11-8 by the first quarter’s end before extending the early rally with a 15-9 scoring run in the second frame, taking a 23-20 halftime lead in the process.
Momentum swung back in the Mustangs’ favor coming out of the break due in large part to 10 of the Eagles’ 21 total turnovers occurring in the frame, helping fuel a 19-6 Shallowater scoring advantage in the period.
Up by double digits (39-29) heading into the final frame, the Mustangs watched as the Eagles slowly chipped away at that advantage, eventually pulling within four points in the contest’s final minute thanks to a three-point play from senior shooting forward Brayton Chitty.
Unfortunately for Brock, Shallowater also had one final rally left in the tank as well, closing out the game with a 5-1 run to secure a spot in the regional finals.
Chitty proved the Eagles’ top scorer, racking up 17 points, while teammate Nathan Jones, a sophomore power forward, added 10 points.
