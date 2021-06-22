Another head coach at a 6A school is making the move to 3A Brock.
Jeremy Dettmer will take over as head coach of an Eagles softball program that won an area championship this season before falling to Holliday in the regional quarterfinals. After this season ended, former Head Coach Ryan Starnes announced he was taking a job as assistant football coach and offensive coordinator at Hico.
Dettmer comes from Euless Trinity. In 2017, he took over a struggling Trojans program and helped break a 53-game losing streak and playoff drought. In 2019, he was named Star-Telegram Coach of the Year.
Brock Athletic Director Chad Massey believes Dettmer will keep the Eagles soaring on a winning path.
“We talked to a lot of people that have been around him, and he is highly recommended and has done a good job wherever he is at,” Massey said.
The Trojans increased their run production from 95 to 170 to 256 in three seasons under Dettmer’s leadership.
“He got them going in the right direction and making deep runs in the playoffs, and that’s pretty hard to do at the 6A level,” Massey said.
Dettmer joins Brock Head Football Coach Billy Mathis as the second coach to leave a 6A school for Brock this year. Mathis took over as head football coach after several seasons at Weatherford.
“Coaches see what kind of program we’ve got and the commitment we have to being successful and giving our kids and coaches the best opportunity to be successful,” Massey said. “The word gets out on that kind of stuff, and they know we are going to do whatever it takes to let them have a chance to have the most success they can. People want to be a part of successful programs.”
The softball season begins in late February.
