Sports-minded Brock has been clinching trophies and titles for years, but this year’s track and field team accomplished something no other has done — the boys and girls won the team titles at the Region 1-3A track meet in Abilene over the weekend.
Fifteen athletes qualified to participate at the state track on May 6 in Austin.
The boys include Cole Griffith, pole vault; Jake Lindberg, 110- and 300-meter hurdles; Nathan Jones, shot put; Sawyer Strosnider, high jump; Eli Potts, long jump; and Eli Potts, Luke Dillingham, Kutter Wilson and Cash Jones; 4x100 and 4x200 relays; Dillingham, 200-meter.
The girls qualifying for the state meet include Sydney Teskey, pole vault; Gracie Stephens, triple jump; Torrye Tyler, 400- and 800-meter; Madison Semas, Macie Carter, Stephens and Brenna Lee, 4x200 relay; Lee, Kaley Leatherwood, Stephens and Tyler, 4x400 relay.
Highlights from the regionals meet include Jones, a junior, setting a personal and school record in the shot put and becoming All State in football, basketball and track.
Tyler, a senior, blazed a speedy final leg to help the 4x400 relay team win the regional championship in 3:59. Also, she broke her own school record of 57.1 in the 400-meter, running a 56.7 in the preliminaries and a 56.74 to win in the finals.
Tyler bested her personal record while winning the 800-meter race. Maybe she knew what she was doing when she decided not to play basketball this year and focus on track.
Lindberg set a personal record in the 110-meter hurdles, Griffith set a personal record in the pole vault, Potts set a personal record in the long jump and Stephen set a personal record in the triple jump.
Blake Hill didn’t qualify for state but set a personal record in the 400-meter race at 52.04.
Jones set a personal record of 10.72 to finish second in the 100-meter race preliminaries.
