Brock ISD added a new face to its athletic leadership team, approving Alex Stephenson as the new head girls basketball coach at Monday night's meeting.
Stephenson spent the last eight years at Dodd City, taking the team to seven regional tournaments, four state tournaments and bringing home a state championship. He also served as the head volleyball coach and athletic director.
"First off, I am blessed to be a member of Brock ISD," Stephenson said. "I want to bring a sustainable culture that can't be wavered, with a passion and energy that excited the players, the community and the rest of the state of Texas.
"My No. 1 priority as the new coach at Brock is to build an everyday culture of getting better as a person and as a player."
Stephenson has been married to his wife, Taylor, for three years and has a 1-year-old daughter, Tatum.
