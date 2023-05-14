BROCK – Head boys basketball coach Zachary Boxell and the Brock Eagles basketball staff are hosting their annual boys basketball camp from Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2. Meanwhile, the annual Lady Eagles basketball camp will take place from Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 8, which will be conducted by varsity head girls basketball coach Alex Stephenson.
Sign up costs for each camper is $100 which includes registration, camp T-shirt and a chance to win awards. The deadline to register for the boys camp is by Tuesday, May 23 while the deadline for the girls camp is Monday, May 30. Both camps welcome walk-ins on the opening day, but there is a $15 late registration fee. Each camp also offers a discount for two or more sibling campers – $100 for one camper and $75 each for other siblings registered.
Each camp will break up its campers into two different time slots based on campers’ ages. On the boys’ side, campers entering first through fifth grades will participate from 9 a.m. to noon while incoming sixth through ninth graders will participate from noon to 3 p.m. each day. On the girls’ side, incoming first through fifth graders will participate from 9 to 11 a.m. each day while incoming sixth through ninth graders will take part from noon to 2 p.m. each day.
A registration form and payment are required to sign up campers and the coaches said campers do not have to be from Brock ISD to participate. Boys camp payments must be made out to Boxell, which can be sent via Venmo, mailed or turned into any campus front office. Girls camp payments must be made out to Alex Stephenson through the same methods.
For further questions or more information, contact Boxell at 817-771-3008, or Stephenson at astephenson@brockisd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.