Weatherford AD and head football coach Billy Mathis is expected to become the next head coach at Brock High School.
Brock ISD confirmed that the board is expected to make the announcement following a vote at Monday night's meeting.
In 2017, Weatherford hired Mathis as head football coach and assistant athletic director. Prior to that, he’d been the defensive coordinator in Aledo.
During his four seasons at Weatherford, Mathis led a football program that had struggled to find the win column in recent years. The year Mathis arrived, the Roos went 0-10 and finished in last place in their district. Afterward, Mathis guided the varsity team to the playoffs three years in a row and was named athletic director in addition to coach in the summer of 2020.
Mathis set a goal of winning a playoff game this season but fell just short. Still, he had his team in the mix, and the Roos came within a touchdown of beating Eaton and moving ahead in the playoffs.
His overall record at Weatherford was 16-27, including 9-16 in district competition.
If approved by the school board, Mathis will head to Brock, where winning playoff games is a tradition if not a demand. He would replace former Head Football Coach Chad Worrell, who was hired recently the new athletic director and head football coach at El Campo.
Worrell led the Brock Eagles football program to four district championships and seven state finals. His teams won three state championships, with the most recent title in 2015.
