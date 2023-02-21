GRAHAM — Tuesday night's 3A bi-district matchup took a little time to get started, as did both teams after a 30-minute delay to tipoff.
But the Brock Eagles made the most of it, defeating Holliday, 55-37.
A low-scoring first quarter saw both teams net just 16 points combined. The Eagles made up the difference in the second, taking advantage of several missed Holliday shots.
Sawyer Strosnider got a steal and was rewarded for his hustle with a trip to the free throw line, making one of two to keep the Eagles ahead by two with four minutes in the half.
Holliday tied it up at 12 on the next possession, but Brock went on a tear.
Austin Lavender dribbled his way in for a score followed by Strosnider's basket to kick off a 7-0 run for the Eagles. Strosnider added fuel to the fire, hitting a three as seconds expired to put Brock up by double digits at halftime, 23-14.
The Eagles kept their foot on the gas, doing major damage and outscoring Holliday 23-10.
Zach Lewis had the majority of points for Brock in the third, scoring three straight times to begin the offensive onslaught.
Lavender got a rebound and outran everyone on the court for an easy layup to close out the quarter with the Eagles up 46-24.
If Holliday was expecting any kind of relief in the fourth, they were sorely mistaken, as Braden Pitchford's jumper made it an 18-point deficit.
Some late desperation shots got Holliday a little closer, but the Eagles (23-7) ultimately put the game out of reach with the 12-point victory to move on.
