After finishing the year 11-5 and falling just short of a state championship, the Brock Eagles were well-represented in the All-District teams, with six players honored with superlative awards and 20 voted first or second team.
Tyler Moody brought home Co-Offensive MVP for the year. Moody finished the year by going 283-for-326 for 2,538 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also ran for 507 yards and seven touchdowns.
Camden Harris received a share of the Defensive MVP this year. Harris finished with a school record of 19 sacks this year. He also added 31 tackles for loss, forcing two fumbles and recovering one.
Cannon Stephens brought home Defensive Newcomer for this district. Stephens had 50 tackles for the Eagles while breaking up three passes this season.
Senior Trace Rogers received the Offensive Lineman of the Year award. Rogers did not give up a sack this season, and had 70 pancake tackles.
Junior Brock Ryker took home a share of the Defensive Lineman of the Year award. Ryker ended the year with 93 tackles, three sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback pressures.
Senior Zach Brewster received a share of the Utility Player of the Year award. Brewster finished the year with 143 tackles, five sacks, 17 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He broke up nine passes and had six pressures on the opposing QBs.
Juniors running back Brett Tutter and tight end Jaxon Hart, senior receiver Jhett Jones and offensive lineman Wyatt Albritton and sophomore offensive lineman Adam Mueller were placed on the First-Team offense in the district.
Tutter ran the ball 208 times this year for 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught the ball nine times for 154 yards and three touchdowns.
Hart caught the ball ten times for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 30 pancake blocks on the offensive line.
Jones finished with 44 receptions for 552 yards and six touchdowns.
Neither Albritton nor Mueller gave up any sacks this year. Albritton finished with 40 pancake blocks, while Mueller finished with 50.
Rogers, junior defensive end Bryce Hunkapiller, junior linebacker Cooper Massey, junior Luke Cearley, Jones and junior safety Reid Watkins received First-Team defense in the district.
Rogers finished with 81 tackles, seven sacks, nine tackles for loss and 19 QB pressures.
Hunkapiller recorded 41 tackles, a sack, 11 tackles for loss, three QB pressures, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
Massey had 201 tackles, five sacks, 33 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one interception, eight pass breakups and 10 QB pressures.
Cearley finished with 175 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, seven sacks, a forced fumble, four pass breakups and 11 QB pressures.
Watkins had 73 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, 18 pass breakups and a defensive touchdown.
Jones had 27 tackles, an interception, and 19 pass breakups this year.
Watkins, junior receiver Carsen Finney, sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Brooks and senior kicker Brody Baker received Second-Team offense in the district.
Watkins ran the ball 158 times for 1,064 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also caught the ball 15 times for 281 yards and a touchdown.
Finney caught the ball 54 times for 741 yards and nine touchdowns.
Baker made eight of his nine field goal attempts and was 53-for-53 on his extra point attempts this season.
Junior defensive lineman Hunter Fray, senior linebacker Takoda Courtney, junior Hyatt Dunaway, junior corner Cale Bramblett and safety Finney received Second-Team defense awards in the district.
Fray had 52 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery, one interception, three pass breakups and 15 QB pressures.
Dunnaway had 75 tackles, a sack, 11 tackles for loss, three QB pressures, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
Courtney recorded 52 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two QB pressures and two forced fumbles.
Bramblett finished with 58 tackles, one forced fumble, two tackles for loss and 14 pass breakups.
Finney had 67 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a tackle for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass breakups and two blocked kicks.
