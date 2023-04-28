ALEDO – The Brock Lady Eagles, runners-up in their district, faced off against a strong Henrietta Lady Bearcats squad in the bi-district round of the softball playoffs Thursday night.
Henrietta jumped ahead 3-0 in the early going largely due to the performance by Kirstyn Barnard, who pitched the entire game and clubbed the first pitch of the contest over the centerfield fence from the plate. The Lady Eagles battled to the end to overcome the deficit, but ultimately fell by a final score of 11-4.
“You have to give credit where credit is due, that’s a great program with a great pitcher and a really good offense,” Lady Eagles head coach Taylor Willmer said. “They came out strong early on, put balls in play and saw lots of success with that. Their pitcher is a screw-rise pitcher – she’s going to throw it up in the zone.”
Henrietta led from the start but Brock threatened later in the game, turning what was once a 5-0 deficit into a 5-3 hole. Willmer was pleased to see the way her girls competed regardless of the game’s changing circumstances.
“Henrietta made a big statement early on and my girls had a choice to either rise to the occasion or they could crumble and let that set the tone, but they didn’t crumble,” Willmer said. “They showed unity, fight and guts through the end of the game even when we were down by a significant amount. It took us a minute to adjust to laying off that high pitch but, once we did, they made great adjustments at the plate. I’m proud of my kids. They changed their swing, and we were able to see lots of success.”
Down 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, junior third baseman Sariah Ellestad got Brock on the board with an RBI single that drove Jordan Harsany home. A few batters later with two runners on, senior outfielder Maryn McLamb laid down a well-executed bunt and reached base after a throwing error.
In the process, Brock scored two runs to trim the deficit to 5-3. The team exuded belief and energy in a complete shift from the previous five innings. However, Henrietta was able to respond.
The Lady Bulldogs came back with a big inning of their own by tallying six runs in the top of the seventh to regain control of the contest. Star sophomore catcher Mia Richards added a sacrifice fly for Brock, but ultimately the Lady Eagles were not able to complete the comeback. Despite that, Willmer had nothing but praise for her team afterwards.
“I’m so proud of the unity that they showed and how they came together as a team…I just want to live in the moment with these kids and acknowledge how far we’ve come and how they’ve grown both as a team and as individuals,” Willmer said.
As the Lady Eagles’ (11-11-1, 9-3) successful season came to an end, Henrietta moved on and will face the winner of Comfort and Jim Ned in the area round next week.
