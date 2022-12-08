FRISCO - Brock utilized the running game to upend the Malakoff Tigers 21-10 to advance to the Eagles' second straight title game.
"I am so proud of our boys," Brock Head Coach Billy Mathis said. "So thankful that God brought me here, has taken care of us, and we had this opportunity to get back to the state title game."
In their return to the title game, Brock will face off against the undefeated Franklin Lions at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Brock received the ball to start the game, but after a 22-yard reception from Tyler Moody to Zach Brewster, the Eagles had to punt to Malakoff.
On their first drive, the Tigers drove down the field in eight plays, but the Brock defense forced Malakoff to kick a field goal.
The Eagles used a 13-play drive their second time with the ball, which Moody capped with a short QB keeper into the end zone to give the Eagles the 7-3 lead.
After interceptions by both teams, Brock rode Reid Watkins into the end zone to take a 14-3 lead. Watkins ran for 54 yards on eight carries to get the touchdown.
The final Malakoff drive of the half saw the Tigers carve through the Eagle defense, but their drive stalled in the red zone to set up a short field goal attempt.
The Eagles denied the Tigers the field goal as the defense managed to block the attempt to keep it at 14-3 going into the half.
The Brock defense opened the second half by forcing Malakoff to turn the ball over on downs, giving the Eagles a good starting point on offense.
It only took six plays for the offense to get into the end zone as Watkins took it in on a nine-yard run to the left to put Brock up 21-3.
The second half of the game was all defense, as each team scored only once.
"You get to this time of year where every series will not be a touchdown," Mathis said. "You go play one of the top teams in the state, and that is how it will be. You have to take a chance, keep pounding, and be consistent, which we did. Our defense came up hard, as did our offense."
For the Tigers, the only score came on a punt return early in the fourth quarter to make it 21-10.
Watkins came up with the game-sealing interception as the Eagles ran out the remainder of the clock.
