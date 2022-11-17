SWEETWATER — The Brock Eagles captured their 2022 area championship over the Muleshoe Mules, 57-20, Thursday night.
The Eagles used a big first half to put the Mules away, as Brock led 50-13 at halftime.
The Eagles did most of their damage in the second quarter, where they outscored the Mules 28-0 after an offensive outburst from both teams in the first quarter that saw Brock lead 22-13. The Mules managed to get it to a 15-13 game before the final touchdown of the quarter, when QB Tyler Moody finding Carson Finney for a 20-yard touchdown.
This win extends the Eagles' winning streak to eight games.
Brett Tutter led the attack with 153 yards rushing with three touchdowns in the win.
Moody led the offense with 159 yards on 13/19 passing with three touchdowns.
Finney finished the night with five catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense for Brock held the Mules to 115 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers and five punts.
As a team, the Eagles ran for 356 yards and five touchdowns.
The win advances them to face the winner of Friday's Jim Ned/Bushland matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.