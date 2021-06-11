Eagles Head Coach Hart Hering wanted a fast start.
He got it.
Tyler Moody opened the game for Brock with a line-drive triple to centerfield. Jaxon Gleaton followed with a walk and stole second. Moody stole home. Gleaton stole third and home, and the Eagles were up 2-0 to start this morning’s state semifinals match against London.
The teams played at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The winner would advance to the state championship game on Saturday. The loser would take the bus back home.
London responded with a run of its own, and the first inning ended with the Eagles on top 2-1.
Earlier in the week, Hering had noted how his team plays its best baseball after they “get off to fast starts.”
Carson “Strongarm” Lightfoot was throwing heat for the Eagles to start the game but walked a couple of batters in the second inning. Then came a wild pitch. Then, three hits. Brock was down 2-7 in the blink of a bat, er, swing of an eye, or whatever.
The Eagles offense couldn’t sustain its quick start. London’s pitcher befuddled Brock, racking up a string of strikeouts and three-up three-down innings.
Brock pitcher Dusty Baker pitched relief and brought his best stuff. The game evolved into a pitchers’ duel with nothing but goose eggs adorning the scoreboard for the next few innings in a fast-moving contest.
By the time the seventh inning rolled around, the game remained locked at 2-7. The Eagles were three outs away from seeing their season end unless they could figure out London’s pitcher all of a sudden and erupt for at least five runs. Those kinds of things can happen, but they’re less likely this deep in the playoffs when every team is talented.
Riddle led off the final inning by flying out to center field. Camden Harris, a freshman sure to enjoy many triumphs with Brock in the coming years, smashed a single. Luke Stills lined out to left field for the second out.
Another freshman, Sawyer Strosnider, strode to the plate with the game on the line. He, too, will have many triumphs to come. Strosnider grounded out to second base, and Brock ended its spectacular season as state semifinalists with 31 wins and bunch of great memories.
