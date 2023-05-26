ABILENE – The third-ranked Brock Eagles continued their dominant march through the postseason with a regional semifinals win against a familiar foe in the Shallowater Mustangs.
The Eagles and Mustangs squared off Wednesday and Thursday nights at Abilene High School as the Eagles emerged victorious with arguably their most complete performance thus far with a sweep of Shallowater. Brock took Game 1 by a final score of 7-1 and clinched the series in Game 2 with an 11-1 win in five innings.
In both games, the Eagles started fast right out of the gates. In the first game, Brock raced out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first and tallied nine runs through three innings in the second game.
“Starting fast puts guys on their heels. You put the ball in play, you put pressure on them, they’re the ones that have to make the plays, and, when they don’t, we try to capitalize on those things,” Page said. “It’s tough anytime you’re dealing with the emotions of high school kids, and sometimes that pressure of being down makes them feel like they have to do too much when they’re at the plate, which is something we’ve talked about with our kids. When we got down against Holliday last week, we encouraged them to remain calm and put the ball in play…We don’t ever want them to think that we have to do too much in any situation – we try to emphasize taking the same approach at all times.”
Page and his staff made a tweak to their batting order, which paid dividends not only in eliminating the Mustangs, but also has helped the team gel both on the field and at the plate.
“Jaxson (Cooke) throughout the year has hit in our two-hole, and he’s done a great job. Sometimes in baseball, you go through those ups and downs, and you try to put your kids in the best position to succeed,” Page said. “We thought moving him down in the nine-hole removes some of that pressure of being in the two-hole so he can just relax up there, and he’s done a great job with it. He didn’t whine or cry about it, and not a lot of kids are able to go from the two-hole to the nine-hole without putting their head down – all he’s done is go to work every single day. He’s going to be a contributor no matter where he is, and Ian (Fuchs) did a good job of adjusting to the two-hole as well with it requiring a different plate approach.”
In Game 1, junior Cam Harris drove in two runs with an RBI single to open up scoring in the series, and senior Ty Besker followed that with a sacrifice fly to increase the lead to 3-0. After that, Jesse Rusinek and Jaxson Cooke added RBI singles to push the advantage to 5-0.
While Brock was putting runs across home plate, pitcher Ian Fuchs was dealing on the mound and delivering from the plate. Fuchs, who was moved into the two-hole, went 2-for-4 from the plate while he pitched six innings with six strikeouts and surrendered only four hits and one earned run. Fuchs put forth a gritty performance as he seemed to injure his leg on a close play at first base during the contest, but the motivation was too great for the Eagles’ ace to lay down.
“When I went down, it wasn’t a great feeling, but against Shallowater – no matter the sport – we have always had a big rivalry with them, and it always feels great to beat them,” Fuchs said. “I just had the mindset to compete through whatever pain I had, and I did that. It helped me and fueled me to play better because it made me concentrate, and it just made me lock in.”
After Shallowater cut the deficit to 5-1 in the bottom of the third, Fuchs and the Brock defense locked in and did not allow another Mustang run. Meanwhile, star junior centerfielder Sawyer Strosnider and Moody added RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, to pad the lead to 7-1, which held up as the final score.
Game 2 featured more early fireworks for the Eagles, who saw Rusinek, a sophomore, take the mound while Fuchs was tabbed the designated hitter. After a 0-0 deadlock through one inning, the Brock bats woke up in a big way in the following two frames. Rusinek’s bunt single allowed Harris to score the game’s first run, which was followed by another Brock run coming in off a throwing error. Then, Besker doubled Brock’s lead with an RBI double to make it a 4-0 contest, and Gavin Boedeker and Rusinek tallied an RBI double apiece to stretch Brock’s lead to 6-0. The Eagles added three more runs in the inning and kept applying pressure until they secured the 11-1 win via run rule.
For players like Besker, the right approach can go a long way in winning a series, and he and the Eagles emulated that consistently.
“Depending on what the situation is, I know I have to try to help my team however I can,” Eagles senior Ty Besker said. “For example in this game, coming up with two runners on with that lefty on the mound, I was thinking about going opposite field not knowing if he was going to throw the slider or not. I got a good fastball and was able to go the other way with it. In context of all my at bats, I’m just trying to drive the ball hard and not lift it – just trying to help my team any way I can.”
Fuchs said that playing a rival like Shallowater added motivation to secure the series convincingly, and Besker added the motivation that Page provides to him and his teammates daily. Going forward, the Eagles will face the winner of Bushland and Wall in the regional final, where Page knows he and his team’s best is required to get back to the state tournament.
“It’s going to take us playing really good baseball,” Page said. “Shallowater is a great club, they’re a great team and they have a lot of tradition – but so do Wall and Bushland. Those guys are going to have a battle…We will see what they have. We’re going to have to play really well because I know how good they are. We’re just going to go compete and whatever happens, happens. We’re going to fight, there’s no doubt about that no matter who it is.”
The Eagles will face the winner of Bushland and Wall next week with a trip to the state tournament on the line with series details to be announced.
