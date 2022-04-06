Coming into the matchup against Peaster Tuesday, Brock looked to stay perfect at home (6-0).
The Lady Eagles came in facing a challenge from a team that outscored their last two opponents 22-2 in the Peaster Lady Greyhounds, who were eager to give them their first home loss as well as gaining on them in the standings.
Brock was indeed up for the challenge, shutting down Peaster in order in the first inning and scoring two runs of its own.
It was in the second inning that the Lady Eagles would break the game wide open. After giving up a walk, Brock wouldn’t allow anymore runners in the top of the second, and when they came up to bat in the bottom of the second, they would have 11 batters come to the plate that would lead to six runs to take an early 8-0 lead.
“I told our kids we gotta put the ball in play, and we gotta put the ball in play enough to win the game,” Peaster Head Coach Barry Mathis said “As a result, they won.”
Brock wouldn’t allow multiple runners on base until the fourth inning when they allowed three runners throughout the whole inning, leading to a run and the end of a string of 22-straight scoreless innings spanning almost three full games.
“I thought we played extremely well. Anytime Brock and Peaster play you never know what the outcome would be,” Brock Head Coach Jeremy Dettmer said. “It's always a close game. I had no idea we would have a big second inning and push it up to a big lead and run rule them. I thought this would be a 5-4 or a 6-5 kind of game.”
The 12-1 win over Peaster brings Brock to 7-0 at home and extends their overall winning streak to five games. The loss snaps a two-game winning streak for Peaster.
Up next for Brock (16-5) they travel to Eastland for another district matchup while Peaster (7-5) looks to get back to winning when they take on Dublin for the second time this season.
