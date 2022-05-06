The top-ranked Brock Eagles wrangled Breckenridge in back-to-back games Friday night to keep their postseason vision alive.
Tristan Boedeker got the start in Game 1. After giving up a two-run homer, he settled down, clamping down for no runs allowed the rest of the outing and striking out 11 batters.
“No one has hit the ball like that on Tristan all year,” Brock Head Coach Tim Arden said.
The offense for the Eagles took a little while to start up, but they would tie the game at 2 following the third inning.
The Eagles took the lead in the fourth, adding two insurance runs on their way to the 4-2 win.
“Those guys came out and battled us,” Arden said. “Their kid was around the plate all night, I think we struck out only once all night. That is a recipe for us, put the ball in play and make them make errors.”
In game two it was the same thing for the Eagles, who held the Buckaroos scoreless in the final combined 10 innings.
After a sac fly to get the scoring started, Brock would add on with a bases clearing double to go up 4-0.
In the fourth inning, the Eagles put game two out of reach, adding six more runs to win the game 10-0, and move on to the next round.
“It's a whole lot easier to get to play baseball with the lead runner on base,” Arden said. “In both our big innings, we got the lead runner on and just rolled from there. I thought their kids did a good job competing, but I thought we settled down and played Brock baseball.”
Brock awaits the winner of the Coahoma and Brady match-up.
