In a top-10 all-Eagles matchup in the regional quarterfinals, the No. 3 Brock Eagles faced off against the seventh-ranked Holliday Eagles. Brock was able to grind out a 4-3 win in Game 1 of the best-of-three series, then unleashed an offensive explosion in the clincher, taking Game 2 by a final score of 20-7.
“Anytime you get this far in the playoffs, there’s no easy wins. You take a 4-3 win, and you also take a 20-7 win,” Brock head baseball coach Koby Page said. “Anytime you can get wins like this, you keep going and keep getting more confidence. The guys are just going in the right direction at the right time. I hope we continue to do that, and I think we will. We just need to stay locked in on that.”
In the first game, which was played at Weatherford College, the Eagles of Parker County were locked into a defensive battle against Holliday. Junior pitcher Jesse Rusinek performed well on the mound as he traded zeroes early with the Holliday pitching staff. After Holliday took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, Brock tied the score in the bottom of the fourth after Ty Besker scored on a throwing error.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Brock took the lead for good after a two-run bomb to right field by junior centerfielder Sawyer Strosnider. After that, Besker hit a standup double to right that plated Cam Harris and extended the lead to 4-1. Holliday countered with two runs in the top of the sixth to trim the deficit to 4-3, but Brock held on to win the opening game of the series, which led to an even stronger team performance in Game 2 at Iowa Park High School.
“I think that you take a lot of confidence from Game 1 into Game 2,” Page said. “When you’re able to take the first game, it’s important to do that. Our kids are fighters and they’re not going to let anyone beat them.”
Game 2 featured a far different tone from start to finish from the first game of the series as Brock’s bats exploded for 20 runs and 20 hits in the game. The Eagles of Parker County actually trailed the Eagles of Archer County 3-0 in the early going, but responded by out-scoring Holliday 20-4 the rest of the way.
“Our guys have been locked in at the plate. Anytime you have a 20-hit, 20-run game, you can’t get too upset about that,” Page said. “They’re competitors and have a lot of patience at the plate. They see the ball really well – they don’t get antsy or impatient. They’re not going to chase pitches, they make you throw strikes and they really drive pitches.”
Brock amassed 20 hits – including nine extra-base hits – as the team scored in every single inning except the top of the first. Brock took the lead for good in the top of the fourth inning by breaking a 4-all tie with a 4-run scoring output, which was highlighted by one of two solo home runs from Strosnider.
Brock added two runs in the fifth and closed the game with 10 combined runs in the sixth and seventh innings to emphatically end Holliday’s season. Strosnider’s two homers in Game 2 gave him three total home runs in the series alone, nearly matching his regular season total of four home runs.
Including Strosnider, there were seven Brock batters with multi-hit games. Besker led the charge by finishing 4-for-5 from the plate with one run scored to go with three doubles and five RBI. Tyler Moody, Strosnider and Cam Harris each added three RBI apiece as they enter another tough playoff series this week.
“The more you play, the more confidence you get. The more confidence you get, the better you play,” Page said. “That’s what the game is about, and that’s why a lot of baseball players are really cocky. If you go in with doubt or self doubt, it will get exposed. You have to have that confidence to get this far.”
The Eagles move on to face Shallowater in the regional semifinals in a best-of-three series at McMurry University in Abilene. Game 1 will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday while Game 2 will start at 6 p.m. Thursday. If a Game 3 is needed, it will begin at noon Friday.
