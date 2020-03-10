Brock High School’s varsity tennis team made its presence known at the 2020 Texas Tennis Coaches Association 3A and Under State Team Tennis Championships Friday and Saturday in San Antonio, finishing fourth after a four-round gauntlet.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles kicked things off with a dominant 10-0 win over San Saba in the first round, before clinching a 10-9 nail-biter victory against Groesbeck in the second round.
Brock Head Coach Wesley Kidd said a challenging regional tournament featuring opponents including Parker County neighbor Peaster helped prepare his squad for the competition it would eventually face at state.
“Going back to the regional tournament, we had a really good match with Peaster, and that got us going and prepared for the state tournament a little more,” Kidd said.
“We had an easier first round, we handled it and got ready for our next match which we knew was going to be a very tough test against Groesbeck.
“That match was everything we expected it to be, just a drag-out fight. Nobody from either team gave up until the end. We took a 7-5 lead after singles and then went into doubles and felt good about where we were, but give credit to [Groesbeck’s] kids, they kept fighting. It came down to No. 2 boys’ doubles and No. 3 girls’ doubles.”
That pair of match wins eventually made way for a state semifinals showdown with Wall, one Brock fell in, 10-5, setting up a third-place bout with Reagan County.
Despite falling to the Hawks in the semis, Kidd said his own team gained valuable experience against another highly competitive team.
“Wall is a very good opponent,” Kidd said.
“We had a couple matches that could have gone either way. It was a really good battle and fun environment.”
As for his squad’s final match versus Reagan County, Kidd said he came away proud of his team for handling themselves in a professional manner in the face of an opponent which tried to frustrate the Eagles and Lady Eagles in any manner possible.
“With that match, I just want to commend our kids for how they handled themselves,” Kidd said.
“Our opponents gave us everything they had, trying to throw us off our game and get us frustrated on multiple courts, and our kids handled themselves with class. And that’s probably what I’m most proud of.”
All in all, Kidd said his team gave a great effort in San Antonio, something which should help the group later this spring.
“We fought hard,” Kidd said.
“We handled adversity with class and overcame some hurdles. This group of kids made some big strides.”
